Today on Sky Sports Racing: Richard Kingscote heads to Bath for Crimson Angel ride on Wednesday

Richard Kingscote is heading to Bath's evening meeting for just the one ride on Wednesday, aboard Crimson Angel in the feature - live on Sky Sports Racing.

6.30 Bath - Abolish and Crimson Angel clash

Abolish has been consistent enough in his recent runs but the eight-year-old could defy his lack of wins in the Mike Loftus Is 60 Today "Confined" Handicap. He is 25lb below his last winning mark and, with the visor reached for, he may be refocused.

Crimson Angel is the ride of Kingscote and looked a horse to follow after her first three starts, being 2-3 in them. Since then she has dropped to a tempting mark of 76 after not quite reaching the same heights. Last time at Salisbury showed signs of a resurrection in her form and it would not be a surprise if she went closer today.

6.00 Bath - Second Collection looks to defy 4lb penalty

The Tony Carroll-trained Second Collection has been a tricky customer in recent years but got his head back in front for the first time this season at Bath just nine days ago. The quick turnaround means he will be carrying a 4lb penalty for that victory, while Luke Morris retains the ride.

Tilsworth Ony Ta has dropped to a favourable mark for this Bet £10 Get £10 At Yeeehaaa.Bet Handicap after some poor runs in defeat at Chelmsford and Southwell. A return to the turf at a course where he has won before could spark a revival.

7.35 Bath - Atlantis Blue bids to lose maiden tag

At the age of five Atlantis Blue has been hitting the crossbar throughout her career but drops in class after running well for a long way in a competitive handicap on Saturday at Doncaster. A record of 0-15 does not appeal but the Yeeehaaa.Bet Restricted Maiden Fillies' Stakes is clearly the easiest race she has contested for a while and she should go well.

Flying Star has been progressive in three starts for John Berry with two places to her name. She was clearly a late developer having only started racing at the start of the year but has seemingly learnt with every run. It is a surprise they have not gone into handicap company yet with a mark of 64 allotted but this is weak enough for her to be competitive.

Wednesday's racecards | Latest Sky Bet odds

Watch every race from Bath - live on Sky Sports Racing on Wednesday July 3.