Today on Sky Sports Racing: Tom Marquand and Oisin Murphy feature at Lingfield and Wolverhampton respectively

All-weather racing takes centre stage on Tuesday live on Sky Sports Racing as Wolverhampton and Lingfield host domestic action.

2.30 Lingfield - Winning Point and Triumph Of Peace clash

Winning Point and Triumph Of Peace feature in the Free Digital Racecard At raceday-ready.com Fillies' Novice Stakes (2.30).

The Sir Michael Stoute-trained filly Winning Point was well supported in the market when sent off at 4/1 on her debut at Haydock but struggled to maintain the early pace she set as she finished 10th off 11. However, she is expected to be capable of a big run at some point having cost 320,000gns.

The William Haggas yard run Triumph Of Peace and improvement will also be expected as she drops down in trip to six furlongs following a struggle over seven last time out. If she can build on that Haydock debut, she could be a danger in the hands of Tom Marquand.

Twisted Tiara has winning experience and will be looking to back up her performance at Bath last time out.

7.10 Wolverhampton - So Obsessed seeks hat-trick

The in-form So Obsessed will bid to complete a hat-trick in the five-furlong Get The Inside Track With raceday-ready.com Handicap (7.10).

Marco Botti's three-year-old has hit form recently, winning at Lingfield and then comfortably at Windsor. She should take all the beating with Oisin Murphy onboard.

Court Drive posted a decent effort over course and distance last time out, finishing a narrow second, and should be competitive from an unchanged mark.

The consistent Unavailable was denied a hat-trick on her last start, when fourth over course and distance, and will be looking to bounce back for the Chelsea Banham stable.

5.00 Lingfield - Course-and-distance winner Hoornblower features

Recent-winner Hoornblower features in the one-mile Download The Raceday Ready App Handicap (5.00).

The Denis Coakley-trained five-year-old was an impressive winner over course and distance as he shed his maiden tag on his last run under Ray Dawson and a similar effort should see him in the picture.

We'renotreallyhere showed better form with a decent run when second at Wolverhampton last time and is another that could hit the frame.

Light Up Our Stars produced a better run for the drop in trip when third last time and could be in the mix with a repeat performance.

