Today on Sky Sports Racing: Burdett Road returns to Flat action at Ascot

A busy Friday awaits on Sky Sports Racing, with live coverage from Ascot, Uttoxeter and Chepstow laying in wait...

3.35 Ascot - Mutaawid and Burdett Road contest feature

A lot of water has gone under the bridge since Burdett Road won the Golden Gates Stakes at Royal Ascot in 2023. Two tests in deeper waters and three juvenile hurdles later he arrives here fresh after an injury ruled him out of Cheltenham just weeks before the big festival. With the yard pointing out the Ebor next month being the major target he looks to get race fitness on his side in the feature handicap.

Blinkers seemed to work the oracle for Mutaawid at Kempton when tried for the fourth time in a maiden when blitzing his rivals by six lengths. That looked to be an impressive performance brushing aside some nice prospects in doing so. The handicapper raced him 10lb for that too, so they were clearly impressed. Wonder Kid was a head of getting the hat-trick up in handicap company at Newmarket last time and would be dangerous to rule out again here for Hugo Palmer

2.45 Uttoxeter - In-form Townhill and Dr Seb headline

Townhill has been a progressive customer for the Sutton family and looks to go for the hat-trick here after winning well at Newton Abbot over 3m2f. The Tom Lacey trained six-year-old was keen throughout but jumped impeccably which kept in the hunt throughout to score by 2 1/4l and him only being up 4lb for that win could look generous given his progressive nature.

Dr Seb got his head in front for the first time at Uttoxeter when in Novice company and contests a handicap of 107 here today. In the silks of Diana Whateley, he will catch the eyes of many punters given his silks and lightly raced profile.

7.20 Chepstow - Lady Flora faces Jazz Scene

Three-year-olds look set dominate here for owners who are renowned for having some greats over the years. Jazz Scene tasted victory for the first time in a handicap at Hamilton two starts back but blew out when returning to the All-Weather at Lingfield. A return to turf and a week contest could see him go well.

Lady Flora, the other three-year-old, has been frustrating to follow given the good debut displayed at Newmarket on debut. She is yet to win in three starts but like the others is lightly raced and wouldn't need to improve much to trouble these. Of the older horses Local Bay would be dangerous to discount given his record of 3-4. His late running style means the handicapper struggles to get a grasp on how good he is and with a good pace to aim at he will be dangerous.

Best of the rest

Tactician was narrowly denied last time out and goes again in the 2.25 at Ascot up against the likes of True Legend and Attila The Honey. Later on the card, Baltic is eyeing a five-timer for the Harry Charlton team and with William Buick in the plate he stands every chance of landing it. Also going to post at 4.10 are Dornoch Castle and last day winner Individualism. Over at Chepstow, course and distance winner Mokaatil reappears before the Amsterdam Stakes Stateside at 7.18.

