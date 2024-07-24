Racing League: Five horses to follow in week one

Racing League commentator Anthony Ennis outlines his horses to watch on Week 1 at Yarmouth on Thursday evening, live on Sky Sports Racing.

The fourth edition of Racing League, live on Sky Sports Racing, is almost upon us. The teams compete to see who will follow in the footsteps of Team Talksport, Wales & The West and Team Ireland to become the next winner.

A couple of differences you may notice this year include the fact that we are racing without a break so it's six consecutive Thursdays of action. One thing that hasn't changed from 2023 is that the series kicks off at Yarmouth and I've tried to find five runners that may be worth following at the East Anglia venue on Thursday.

Ingra Tor

The defending champions Ireland won't be giving up their title without a fight and have a very strong hand in the six-furlong handicap Race 2 at 6.00. However, I quite like the look of Ingra Tor for Jack Channon and the London & The South team.

Image: Ingra Tor, seen here winning at the 2022 Guineas festival, is one of Anthony Ennis' fancies

He had some smart form as a three-year-old handicapper, including a win in a high-end handicap at Newmarket at the Guineas Festival. He has yet to recapture that decent form but there were signs last time at Doncaster that he was on the way back when he travelled well for a long way before finishing third. From what looks like a good draw in four, he should be able to travel well into the race under David Probert and if he's near the 9-1 mark then he would make some each-way appeal in what looks a strong contest.

Pedro Valentino

Wales & The West and Saffie Osborne in particular were dominant on this night last year and they look to have an excellent chance in the seven-furlong handicap, Race 4 at 7.00, with Clive Cox's Pedro Valentino.

The progressive grey put in a dominant display when successful at Haydock two runs ago and probably bumped into a handicap good thing at Ascot last time in the shape of Kodi Lion. He looked the winner until quite late in that race and can upstage his teammate Yantarni to land the big score.

Equity Law

Equity Law was massively underwhelming at Windsor last time, but many horses just don't perform around that turning track and the return to a more conventional straight five furlongs in Race 5 at 7.30 should see Andrew Balding's three-year-old in a much better light.

Image: Equity Law is back in action at Yarmouth

He was impressive at Sandown in a deep-looking handicap back in April and a return to that sort of form would see him tough to beat in this. His London & The South teammate Miss Attitude is probably the main danger.

Bailey's Khelstar

It's great to have Charlie Johnston on board the good ship Team Scotland this year and he could play a massive hand in the staying handicaps throughout the series. His father Mark used to excel at this time of the year with the improving stayers and Bailey's Khelstar in Race 6 at 8.00 fits that bill.

The son of Cloth of Stars won his first two starts this season, including at Ascot, and looked set to land the hat-trick at Ayr last month when cruising into the lead over two furlongs from home. However, the wily old veteran Euchen Glen got the better of him in the final furlong. That was still a good effort and the four-year-old can get right back on the winning trail at a course where he ran well at last season. Another positive is that he has his regular pilot on board in the shape of the evergreen Joe Fanning.

Flying Frontier

Yorkshire look to have made a huge signing in recruiting Newmarket trainer James Tate to their squad and his runner Flying Frontier could take the maximum points in the 1m 2f finale, Race 7 at 8.30. The Farrh colt may well take a step forward from his seasonal debut at Sandown last month when finishing eighth in a well-contested 0-100 15-runner handicap.

He wasn't actually beaten that far and reported hung left which wouldn't have helped his cause. The three horses at the top of the market all have sound claims so he's no good thing but should give Joanna Mason a good spin if keeping straight and makes some appeal at around the 8/1 mark.

