Ascot: Freddy Tylicki's horse-by-horse guide to King George VI

Freddy Tylicki is presenting at Ascot on Saturday for Sky Sports Racing and here he reveals his verdict on the star-studded showpiece: the Group 1 King George VI.

1. Auguste Rodin (Drawn 2)

Jockey: R L Moore | Trainer: A P O'Brien

Brilliant at his best but can also be quite disappointing at his worst. He sets the standard here with what he has achieved so far and an official rating of 123. A dual Derby and a Breeders' Cup Turf winner who's versatile ground-wise but his form clearly tells us that he thrives on quick ground. He's got to set the record straight as he was beaten in this race last year by over 126 lengths when he ran a shocker against his elders for the first time. Travelling was the potential excuse mentioned by O'Brien.

In March he put up another no-show in the Sheema Classic when he met Rebel's Romance for the first time, shaped a lot better in the Tattersalls Gold Cup in late May at the Curragh where he was beaten into second by White Birch, who he beat in both Derbies, and ran 8lb below his best. The Prince of Wales's Stakes was his race where he put up a professional willing performance to justify favouritism of 13/8 to beat his rivals fair and square. He clearly doesn't mind Ascot as such and is the one to beat if he's on a going day.

2. Dubai Honour (8)

Tom Marquand | W J Haggas

This horse has been exceptionally well campaigned by Mr Haggas and his team as he is eight wins from 24 starts and has earned over £3.5m for his owner Mohamed Obaida.

Image: Dubai Honour

A globetrotter, his journey has taken him to France, Meydan, Australia and Hong Kong alongside his four course starts at Ascot, but this is the first time he competes over 12 furlongs around here and he goes into this full of confidence having bagged the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud last time out. He holds place chances.

3. Goliath (6)

C Soumillon | F Graffard

He will provide his owner Philip Baron Von Ullmann with plenty of excitement as connections secured the international superstar jockey Christophe Soumillon, who will take the reins for the first time. Boasting four wins on his CV from eight runs, Goliath has been progressing this year from listed to Group 2 class.

He was present here at the Royal Ascot when a clear second in the Hardwicke to Isle Of Jury, producing a career best effort. Already gelded, he is the type of horse that'll stay around for a while and hopefully provide connections with some great days. I can't see him winning, but he could outrun his odds.

4. Hans Andersen (5)

S M Levey | A P O'Brien

Will be ridden by the dual Classic-winning jockey Sean Levey and has the important job of setting the tempo for the other Ballydoyle runners. A job that's often not taken serious enough by people thinking it's a very easy role to fulfil but it's far from it.

Image: Hans Andersen goes to post in the King George

Key is to get the fractions exactly right for his stablemates and not too be to slow or quick. Therefore, Hans Andersen is in very capable hands.

5. Luxembourg (1)

W M Lordan | A P O'Brien

The Coronation Cup hero is only rated 3lb below his stablemate Auguste Rodin, but is the stable's second choice in this according to jockey bookings. A high-class performer who's very much at home on good ground or a little slower. Tactically quite versatile as he can make the running or sit handy.

He stays very well as he proved around Epsom and has course and distance form finishing fourth to Hukum in last year's edition. He's also sure to help set a good tempo for his stablemate and that will help carry into that final furlong.

6. Middle Earth (4)

Oisin Murphy | J & T Gosden

John and Thady Gosden's runner made an impressive seasonal winning debut in the Aston Park Stakes at Newbury, showing what a great turn of foot he possesses. He wasn't able to keep the winning formula going in the Hardwicke at Royal Ascot where he was ridden cold he was put into place by Isle Of Jura and Goliath but this could possibly be his last run in the UK before he goes to race on Down Under. On paper, he faces a very stiff task as he's got to find 9lb off level weights with Auguste Rodin and Rebel's Romance.

7. Rebel's Romance (3)

Tom Marquand | W J Haggas

Rebel's Romance is an international superstar having secured top level success at Sha Tin, Meydan, Keeneland and Cologne. It's hard to believe that this six-year-old is competing for the first time at Group 1 level in the UK. The son of Dubawi clearly deserves his shot in this although it is a little hard to weigh up if he is a 123-rated horse over here against domestic-based opposition.

He's clearly in the form of his life and has danced every single dance so far in his career. He also won't mind the good or quicker ground and the Appleby-Buick combination won this with Adayar in 2021. I make him the toughest opponent for the favourite.

8. Bluestocking (9)

Rossa Ryan | R M Beckett

Rossa Ryan's ride Bluestocking was knocking on the door at the highest level when second in the Qipco British Fillies & Mares Stakes over course and distance last October. Since she started back from her winter break this four-year-old filly by Camelot has clearly improved and is progressing along securing two wins from two outings so far in 2024 including winning the Pretty Polly stakes at the Curragh last month.

She enjoys some juice in the ground which she might not get and won't mind the step up in trip again. This is an excellent chance to add more blacktype to her CV and her trainer has got his string in good form having won the Irish Oaks last week.

9. Sunway (7)

James Doyle | D Menuisier

David Menuisier is responsible for the only three-year-old in the line-up. He's already a Group 1 winner having secured the Criterium International at Saint-Cloud as a 2yo. He disappointed in the Prix du Jockey Club when asked for maximum effort and to me the trip was on the short side for him that day.

He was stepped up in trip in the Irish Derby on his last run 27 days ago and ran a brilliant race for connections only to be beaten by Los Angeles. James Doyle replaces Oisin Murphy, who has ridden him in all of his starts so far. The 11lb weight for age allowance comes in handy as this isn't an easy task for him.

Verdict

AUGUSTE RODIN is the one to beat, if for any reason he doesn't rock up it'll be Rebel's Romance race to win.