Weekend Winners: Billyjoh tipped to grab International glory at Ascot on Saturday

Weekend Winners host Kate Tracey is joined by Declan Rix and Sam Boswell to preview an exciting Saturday of action, live on Sky Sports Racing.

The panel select their best bets for this weekend, with particular focus on the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes and the International Stakes at Ascot.

The team began the show with a look at the Valiant Stakes before turning their attention to the International - live on Sky Sports Racing at 3pm.

At The Races' Declan Rix...

"I'm with the good-old-boy Metal Merchant again, you can get 14/1 for this Jack Channon-trained horse [on Friday morning]. I think the drop to seven furlongs could be the key to this fella. He's had a really good and consistent season, including running a massive race in the Royal Hunt Cup despite being drawn on the wrong side.

"He was in front too soon that day and the race didn't pan out for him, but the drop in trip should suit. All his form this season looks very strong, including the win over a mile at Newbury and when he was second behind Sonny Liston. Last time out he was held up in a tactically-run race at Sandown, but I'm hoping he can get a nice lead and go forward, because I don't think there's a lot of pace in this race."

Host Kate Tracey...

"For the last five renewals of this race, the winners' previous runs have all been at Royal Ascot, and three of the last five have been aged five. The horse that fits the trend is Orazio. He is a hold-up performer that has to weave his way through the field, but I think he's been crying out for seven furlongs for a long time.

BetVictor's Sam Boswell...

"9/2 [on Friday morning] looks fair enough for Carrytheone, but I can't back it at that price in a race of this nature. The trends suggest you tend to want a four-year-old for this race. There's three races that are noted to be pretty good and one is the Buckingham Palace Stakes, where Billyjoh was second at Royal Ascot.

"It was his first start over seven furlongs and I just felt it was really intriguing in similar conditions to what we'll see on Saturday. There won't be as many runners, which means I'm not worried by the draw, and I'm excited to see what this horse can do."

