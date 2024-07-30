Racing League: Mick Quinn's manager's blog

The North are fifth in the Racing League after a disappointing Week 1 but Mick Quinn expects his side to get on the scoresheet at Wolves on Thursday, live on Sky Sports Racing.

Saving my best until last at Wolverhampton

I was hoping my team, The North, would start this year's Racing League like a house on fire at Yarmouth last week, but a points haul of just 59 wasn't exactly what I had in mind on opening night. But we did at least finish in front of Team Yorkshire and just on the heels of a strong-looking Scotland side.

Week two at Wolverhampton on Thursday, live on Sky Sports Racing, could be our opportunity to get back in the race with some strong chances across the seven-race card - and I'm definitely saving the best until last!

Race 7, the Tote.co.uk Leonna Mayor Ey Up Chuck Racing League Handicap (8.45) is a £75,000 sprint that features two of my top trainers, Richard Fahey and the King of the all-Wwather, Mick Appleby.

Richard's Marine Wave has been handed the plumb draw in stall one and drops steeply in grade after contesting a Group 3 at York last time. She was a ready winner at Ripon before that, beating battle hardened sprint stars like Dakota Gold and Mr Wagyu, and could be a winning chance for one of last year's Racing League stars, Oisin Orr.

Joining her is Mick's ultra-reliable Intervention, whose shrewd owners The Horse Watchers have had this race in mind for some time. He's also well positioned in stall two with our exciting new recruit Connor Beasley in the saddle. I'm so bullish about my chances in this six furlong dash that I'm considering playing my first Joker card, which would double our points tally if everything went to plan.

A big chance for an old favourite

Richard has been such a great supporter of Team North and is boosting our hopes with another big class dropper in Race 2, the Tote.co.uk Kevin Blake 'Ah Sure Look' Racing League Handicap (6.15). His Midnight Affair was keeping Group company last year and ran well enough in a similar grade to this at Chester last time to suggest she can overcome a tricky wide draw.

His former stalwart Brian The Snail represents one of our new trainers Patrick Morris in the first race, the Tote.co.uk Chris 'Got A Text' Hughes Racing League Handicap (5.45), again over six furlongs. The gelding may be a pensioner at the grand old age of ten but Pat insists the popular grey is in rude health after winning at Thirsk the other day.

Image: Brian the Snail goes for Team North

He's not the only last-time-out winner in the race, as we also go to war with Richard's consistent Havana Rum who had been running well in competitive handicaps before striking gold at Pontefract last week. He's only 4lb higher so should give Oisin (Orr) another good spin.

In Race 3, Hugo Palmer and Connor Beasley combine with Pitney whose near miss at Chester recently makes him a leading contender in the Tote.co.uk Yaki Dah To Jamie Osborne Racing League Handicap (6.45).

He's already a winner around Wolverhampton but doesn't have the best of draws in stall 10 - right next to our other runner Colorada Dancer - another contender from Musley Bank Stables. Richard's reached for the first time cheekpieces in the hope of sparking this gelding back into form.

Stablemate Master Zoffany is well enough handicapped to put vital points on the board in the Tote.co.uk No Yeeehaaa For Matt Chapman Racing League Handicap (7.15). He did hint at a return to form at Ripon but our best chance of maximum points may rest with Hugo's course and distance scorer Supaspecialawesome - up 5lb but another outstanding chance for Connor Beasley.

Visibility could shine for Scott Dixon

Scott Dixon, who runs half his team from a satellite base at Wolverhampton, has his string in top form so I wouldn't be surprised to see Visibility do the business in the Tote.co.uk Linda Perratt Gie It Laldy Racing League Handicap (7.45). I spotted him making steady headway at the opening fixture at Yarmouth last week and is joined by Richard's veteran Hartswood.

Image: Hartswood (left) gets a run-out for Team North

If we do have an achilles heel in Team North it's our lack of a one-mile and six furlong stayer. It cost us at Southwell last season and again at Yarmouth last week and frustratingly we've got to sit out the latest race over that distance on Thursday. With a bit of luck the strength we have in the other races will make up for our absence in the 8.15.

It's still early days and with our home fixture at Newcastle and another Tapeta round at Southwell still to come I'm remaining optimistic. Last season we notched up over 100 points more than we achieved in year one and I'm confident we can improve on that.

I still have some aces to play in the coming weeks and am particularly looking forward to finding out what my good pal Brian Ellison has up his sleeve for his local fixture at Gosforth Park. Brian defected to the dark side last year when he represented Team Yorkshire but he's back in the black and white and assures me he's laid a few out for 22nd August.

Mick Quinn was speaking to Sky Sports Racing's Simon Mapletoft.

