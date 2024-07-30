Hollie Doyle: Vingegaard can go one better at Goodwood

Super Sprint second Vingegaard is one of three chances for our ambassador on day two of the Qatar Goodwood Festival on Wednesday.

Rail draw a bonus in Molecomb

I'm expecting Vingegaard to show what a nice colt he is when he steps up into Pattern company in the Group 3 Jaeger-Lecoultre Molecomb Stakes (3.00) at the Qatar Goodwood Festival on Wednesday.

Archie Watson's son of Mehmas came within an ace of winning the valuable Super Sprint at Newbury earlier this month, missing out by just a neck after leading a big field to within a few strides of the finishing line.

Image: Vingegaard and Hollie Doyle team up once more

Before that he was a pleasing fifth in the Listed Windsor Castle Stakes at Royal Ascot, again leading them deep into the race and finishing second in his group. This is his toughest assignment so far but he's blessed with loads of natural speed and is drawn high against the stands rail, which is a bonus.

Archie has a strong hand in the race as he also runs Wathnan Racing's Aesterius, who confirmed the promise of his Group 2 Norfolk Stakes fifth by winning the Listed Dragon Stakes at Sandown. The mount of Wathnan's retained jockey James Doyle, he's joint-top rated off 101 and deserves to be favourite.

Silver Cup star can out-run massive odds

I've already won one valuable handicap on Adrian Keatley's Wobwobwob who makes the long journey down from Malton in North Yorkshire for the HKJC World Pool Handicap (5.20) at Goodwood.

Image: Hollie Doyle won the Ayr Silver Cup aboard Wobwobwob in 2023

This lovely, honest six-year-old won the Ayr Silver Cup for me last autumn and scored again off the same mark at Thirsk back in May.

He's 3lb higher now which may make life a little tougher but he's a good horse on his day, is well drawn in stall three and is just the type who could out-run massive odds in a race like this.

Improving Haynes filly has Keppel claims

Alice Haynes's filly Ziggy's Ariel claimed a notable scalp in Scotland on her second career start and could give me a nice ride in the British Stallion Studs EBF Alice Keppel Fillies' Conditions Stakes (4.45) at Goodwood.

Middleham Park Racing's daughter of Inns Of Court improved on her promising Newmarket debut to beat Karl Burke's short-priced favourite and his market rival in a six furlong maiden at Hamilton earlier this month.

Together we must try and make the most of a tricky outside draw in stall one in this five furlong dash but she's open to a fair amount of improvement in what looks an open race.

Disappointed that Rosallion misses Sussex

I was so disappointed to learn that star attraction Rosallion is out of Wednesday's Group 1 Qatar Sussex Stakes (3.35) at Goodwood after contracting a respiratory infection.

It's hugely frustrating for my old boss Richard Hannon and my good friend Sean Levey and all connected with their fantastic colt but putting the horse first is always the most important consideration and I'm sure he'll be back soon.

It's an opportunity for his Qipco 2000 Guineas victor Notable Speech to bounce back from his flop in the St James's Palace Stakes but he'll have to be back to his best to deny Aidan O'Brien's Henry Longfellow, who made Rosallion pull out all the stops at Royal Ascot.

Hollie Doyle was speaking to Sky Sports Racing's Simon Mapletoft.