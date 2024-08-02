Today on Sky Sports Racing: Full book of rides for Hollie Doyle at Southwell on Friday

It's a busy day of domestic action with Southwell, Newcastle and Bath, featuring star jockeys like Hollie Doyle and Luke Morris - watch live on Sky Sports Racing.

3.10 Southwell - Baraq and Shamran seeks maiden success

Baraq and Shamran seek their maiden success in the Frank Murphy Carom Ltd Memorial Maiden Stakes (3.10).

Sir Mark Prescott's Baraq has progressed with each run and appears to be the one to beat as he steps back up to a mile. He will be looking to go one better than his last start after a wind operation.

Harry Charlton saddles Shamran who rates the main danger. He showed improved form when runner-up at Windsor last month and he could be tough to pass under Hollie Doyle.

Victorious Street has shown plenty of promise in his couple of starts as a two-year-old. However, this is his first start for 306 days, he needs to bring his best in this contest.

2.10 Newcastle - East Tyrone faces Sea Of Diamonds

East Tyrone and Sea Of Diamonds headline in the JPS Ceilings And Partitions Nursery Handicap (2.10).

The Kevin Ryan-trained East Tyrone got off the mark at the fourth attempt at York on his last start. This distance winner should be in the mix off this 5lb higher mark.

Sea Of Diamonds made a strong start to racing as she won on debut at Redcar in May but disappointed last time out in a Lingfield novice. She will need to bounce back on her handicap debut.

James Ferguson's team saddle Cyclonite, he is still looking for his first victory but came very close last time out at Chelmsford. He will need to build on these runs.

8.35 Bath - Recent winners Under Curfew and Wedgewood clash

Last time out winners Under Curfew and Wedgewood clash in the Betting.Bet Free Bets Handicap (8.35).

Under Curfew is a three-time winner at this track and arrives back in top form having scored at Salisbury on the last day. Jack Doughty keeps the ride and a similar effort would see him go close.

Wedgewood recorded his first turf success over this course and distance when just getting the better of Glamorous Joy. She should be able to progress under William Carson.

The consistent Exceed has gone close in his most recent two runs, placing both times. He finished a solid second at this course last season and he may be able to get his head in front.

International action

Cinderella's Dream represents Charlie Appleby and William Buick in the Saratoga Oaks with Ryan Moore and Aidan O'Brien running Greenfinch. Frankie Dettori also features on the card.

