Hollie Doyle blog: Into Battle among my best chances on day three of the Goodwood Festival

Hollie has six chances on Thursday for day three of the Qatar Goodwood Festival and reveals her thoughts on the highlight of the afternoon, the Qatar Nassau Stakes.

Into Battle among my best chances

The lightly-raced Into Battle in the opening Coral Kincsem Handicap (1.50) rates as one of my best chances on a busy Thursday at Goodwood.

Ed Walker's three-year-old has been gelded since finishing a solid third in a Class 3 handicap at Sandown in June and looks open to enough improvement to make an impact in this better grade.

He's already won at Epsom this year, so is proven on an undulating track, and gets weight from all his main rivals. My main concern is my wide draw in stall 11, but we'll hopefully have every chance of getting into the race over this 10f.

Huge step up in class for Intrusively

It's a big leap from an Ayr maiden to the Group 2 Markel Richmond Stakes (2.25) but talented, young trainer Ed Bethell wouldn't be running Intrusively if he didn't think he could be competitive.

With an official rating of 83, the son of Territories has a lot to find with the market principals including The Strikin Viking, who has been acquired by the powerful Wathnan Racing since finishing a close second in the Group 2 Railway Stakes at the Curragh.

Intrusively's been placed in all three starts, coming close to breaking his duck over 6f in Scotland earlier this month, so can hopefully prove his massive odds all wrong by running a big race for his owner-breeders Bearstone Stud.

Hoping for big runs from Keatley duo

I always enjoy riding for Malton-based Adrian Keatley, whose Dukes of Haather looks to have a leading chance in the Jaeger-LeCoultre Nursery (4.10).

He's been raised 6lb for winning a 7f nursery at Chester earlier this month but did that well enough to suggest there's more to come, as long as we can overcome a difficult wide draw in stall 14.

The Classic-winning trainer has his team in flying form, winning with a two-year-old at Ayr on Monday and following up in a Listed hurdle at Galway with Gale Mahler the following day.

I also ride Bill's Baar for him in the HKJC World Pool Handicap (5.55), and he too has an obvious chance after only just getting touched off at York last time. He's only 1lb higher and is a model of consistency, so I'll be disappointed if we're not competitive on ground that seems ideal.

Image: Adrian Keatley and Hollie team up at Goodwood

Enchanting back at winning venue

Track form at Goodwood counts for a lot, so I'm expecting another bold show from my boss Imad Alsagar's filly Enchanting in the Buccellati Handicap (4.45).

She won a course-and-distance handicap two starts ago, making just about every yard of the running with me to score by the best part of five lengths on easy ground.

This speedy daughter of Blue Point is 11lb higher now, which will make life harder, and would ideally prefer softer conditions, but I'm still hopeful she can maintain her progression.

A little later I ride Hughie Morrison's Mythical Bird, who makes her racecourse debut in the Tatler British EBF Maiden Fillies' Stakes (5.20).

I don't know much about this daughter of Phoenix Of Spain, but her dam was second in a Fred Darling, so she's clearly bred to be useful, and Hughie must think a bit about her to be starting her off at such a high-profile meeting.

Image: Hollie Doyle sides with Emily Upjohn in the Nassau Stakes

Group 1 glory beckons for Emily and Kieran

The Qatar Nassau Stakes (3.35) looks a great opportunity for Emily Upjohn to add another Group 1 to her glittering CV - and for Kieran Shoemark to claim his first success at the highest level for John and Thady Gosden.

She hasn't yet added to last season's Coronation Cup triumph at Epsom but the form of her latest start in the Pretty Polly in Ireland has worked out well, with winner Bluestocking running such a massive race in last weekend's King George.

Emily Upjohn will love the ground and promises to act well around Goodwood, so she can get the better of main market rival Opera Singer, who is stepping up in trip in pursuit of her breakthrough win this year after running well in the Coronation Stakes over 1m at Royal Ascot.