Today on Sky Sports Racing: Diego Velazquez and Legend Of Time headline Group 1 at Saratoga

Doncaster features course and distance winner Smart Vision; Windsor hosts Moulin Booj and The Coffee Pod clash and international action at Saratoga with the Group 1 Derby.

4.00 Doncaster - Course and distance winner Smart Vision faces Shadwell's Waleefy

Course and distance scorer Smart Vision faces Waleefy in the Unison Campaigning For Public Services Handicap (4.00).

Jessica Macey's Smart Vision showed a tenacious attitude when narrowly scoring over this course and distance in June. He steps up in grade and he must be feared in the hands of Harrison Shaw.

The William Haggas charge Waleefy has been sent off favourite for all five starts including a second at Newmarket on his last start. This well-bred colt should be suited by a return to 7f.

Hedge Fund showed some potential as a two-year-old and has had some consistent runs this season too. He should show better in a lower class over a further distance.

7. 25 Windsor - Moulin Booj and The Coffee Pod clash

Moulin Booj and The Coffee Pod clash in the feature the Get Raceday Ready Handicap (7.25).

The George Scott-trained Moulin Booj will top the weights under Darragh Keenan. This consistent four-year-old should take all the beating having just been denied when runner-up in the Racing League at Yarmouth last week.

Distance winner The Coffee Pod claimed a decent handicap at York on his penultimate start before running with credit when fourth at the same venue. He should be considered off the same mark here.

Course and distance winner Sarah's Verse finished midfield last time out however had an eye-catching win in the race before at Ffos Las with her digging deep after missing the break. She could cause an upset.

8.21 Saratoga - Diego Velazquez and Legend Of Time headline in the Group 1 Saratoga Derby

Raiders Diego Velazquez and Legend Of Time headline in the Group 1 Derby field (8.21).

Aidan O'Brien's Diego Velazquez bounced back to form when empathically landing in the Group 3 Meld Stakes at Leopardstown last month. With that confidence restored, he will be popular to land a first top-level victory under Ryan Moore.

Charlie Appleby will be searching for some more stateside success as he saddles Legend Of Time with William Buick in the plate. Winner of the Grade 2 Pennine Ridge Stakes in May, this son of Sea The Stars has a bit to prove at this Grade after only finishing third in the Belmont Derby last month.

White Palomino finished just ahead of Legend Of Time and tops the shortlist for Chad Brown and Flavien Pratt. This three-year-old has never finished out of the placings.

International Action

Deauville hosts Listed and Group action with Rock Hunter in the heat for Amy Murphy, Klondike features in a Group 3 for Haggas. While across the pond there's a whole host of Group 1's with the Test Stakes as Emery headlining, the Whitney has First Mission and National Treasure clashing and Del Mar hosts the Clement L Hirsch Stakes.

