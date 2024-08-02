Weekend Winners: Goodwood Stewards' Cup best bets including 22/1 and 16/1 shots

The Weekend Winners team are back with a look at Saturday's feature race, the Stewards' Cup at Goodwood, on the final day of the Goodwood Festival.

Jamie Lynch…

"For me it's Dark Thirty, this is just a personal project of a horse. He's had so little exposure in these sprint handicaps, but his form reads so well.

"He's been in two sprint handicaps in his life. The first one was his reappearance at Newmarket where he beat last year's Stewards' Cup winner Aberama Gold - I thought with this it was going to kick start, a big coming of age season for him but he's gone back up to seven furlongs and races just haven't worked out for him.

"He is a big price and it is playing a hunch rather than playing a solid level of form. I do think he's got a big one in him and I do quite like the fact that he's drawn high which puts him next to Dark Trooper."

Kate Tracey…

"Dark Trooper has to be the one, he finished second in the Wokingham at Ascot beaten half-a-length by Unequal Love. Dark Trooper was the favourite in this and for all that he is a dual course and distance winner at Ascot, he did so well to get as close as he did in the

"You can mark him up for that performance. A 3lb rise is always going to sting a little bit but at the same time it could've been much worse for him in the Wokingham. I thought he was a solid play in this. He's ticking a lot of boxes."

Sam Boswell…

"I really like Seven Questions for George Scott. He made a nice reappearance for Palace House at Newmarket, I kind of expected a little bit more from him in that.

"He's a bit tricky but he's definitely a horse that still has plenty to give and he's going to need to get off the mark. Younger horses have got a good record in it which is strange because I automatically default to wanting to support those proven horses. I think he's done enough on his CV to suggest that he warrants a crack here."

