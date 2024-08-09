Saturday tips: Haggas' Truthful fancied for Shergar Cup success by Weekend Winners panel

The Weekend Winners team are back with a look at the big races at the Shergar Cup meeting, which are all live on Sky Sports Racing...

Host Anthony Ennis is joined by BetVictor's Sam Boswell and Declan Rix of attheraces.com to select their best bets for this weekend, with a key focus on the Shergar Cup at Ascot.

Midway through the show, the panel scrutinised the big Shergar Cup Challenge handicap, which sees Truthful go head-to-head with Insanity at the head of the market.

At The Races' Declan Rix...

"I'm going to side with Truthful here. The ride that she got last time out at Newmarket [suggested] she was being lined up for the Shergar Cup. She was so far out of her ground on the July course, which is just not the way to go about business there. She ran very well in a warm fillies and mares race won by Mistral Star - a really progressive horse.

"She's fairly handicapped off 95, she's well-bred and represents a top trainer in William Haggas. Physically there should be more to come and we shouldn't forget she's owned by a syndicate - this is a really big day for syndicates at Ascot so I'm hoping Truthful can go really close under Hayley Turner.

Host Anthony Ennis...

"I've gone with Cracksking. I know he's never won on turf but I think his last run at Kempton came too soon after his previous win there. I think he's a horse that's open to improvement over staying trips.

"James Fanshawe is a very good trainer with these types of horses and you're not going to lack in the saddle with Tadhg O'Shea. I think this horse is open to improvement and 6/1 is a fair enough price."

BetVictor's Sam Boswell...

"Truthful is my selection as well. The yard that this horse hails from are absolutely flying and boast a 42% strike rate - you can't get much stronger than that. I think 11/2 is massive and I'd be really surprised if Truthful doesn't go off clear favourite here."

