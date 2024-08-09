Hollie Doyle's blog: Bradsell primed for Nunthorpe Stakes bid at York

Our ambassador runs the rule over her rides at HQ on Saturday and salutes her dual Royal Ascot hero Bradsell who's back in business after a long-term lay-off.

Hoping Merlin can produce his magic

Merlin The Wizard pulled far too hard in the Victoria Cup at Ascot on his seasonal return in May but is capable of better in the JenningsBet Handicap (3.05) at Newmarket on Saturday.

Racing in the ownership of my boss Imad Alsagar, Harry Charlton's capable four-year-old won over a mile at this fixture last year when William Buick was on top but just didn't enjoy being crowded at Ascot.

He's a bit of a character but won't mind the seven furlongs in a smaller field and is lightly enough campaigned to progress from his current mark of 94, particularly if the ground is on the fast side.

Aafoor can build on Goodwood run

I ride Qatar winner Aafoor in the JenningsBet Treble Odds Lucky 15 Handicap (4.15) at Newmarket - and the way he finished his race at the Qatar Goodwood Festival suggests it could be third time lucky in Britain.

Mohammed Hamad Al Attiya's colt had to be switched for a run in a big-field handicap on the Downs and rattled home from a difficult position to be beaten only four lengths. Interestingly, I finished just ahead of him on Wobwobwob.

Stepping up a furlong with those first-time cheekpieces retained could prove a positive combination for a three-year-old who looks well enough treated off a reduced mark of 90 to be competitive if this race hasn't come too soon.

Good test for Menuisier filly

I've only ridden a handful of times for David Menuisier so I'm looking forward to linking up with his Rockin' The Boat in the Tattersalls Online £40,000 EBF 'Newcomers' Maiden Fillies' Stakes (1.55) on Saturday.

This daughter of Acclamation is a half-sister to winners beyond 1m so I'm hoping she gets a nice introduction over 7f against 11 rivals who are also seeing a racecourse for the first time.

It could be a hot little race with some big trainers represented including Aidan O'Brien, John and Thady Gosden and Charlie Appleby so it will be a good gauge of her ability at this stage.

Whistlejacket looks strong in mouthwatering Phoenix

Whistlejacket looks the one they all have to beat in Saturday's highlight in Ireland, the Group 1 Keeneland Phoenix Stakes (4.35) at the Curragh.

Image: Whistlejacket goes in the Phoenix Stakes

Aidan O'Brien's colt put a disappointing Royal Ascot behind him when he won the July Stakes at Newmarket. This big, imposing horse was very dominant there and should act well over six furlongs on this stiff track.

Juddmonte's unbeaten filly Babouche looked exciting when winning the Group 3 Anglesey Stakes at the Curragh for Ger Lyons and could make this a genuine test for the hot favourite.

Tough Bradsell poised for Nunthorpe

It was amazing to get my dual Royal Ascot hero Bradsell back in the winner's enclosure in France last weekend.

To come back off an 11-month injury lay-off and win at the first time of asking was a great training performance by my boss Archie Watson and the team at Saxon Gate Stables in Lambourn.

Mike Murphy, who rides him out at home, was delighted with him going into the race and his faith wasn't misplaced. He has so much natural speed and quickened away nicely in Listed company in Deauville.

I don't think I've ever come across a horse as tough as him. He had a good blow afterwards.

Hollie Doyle was speaking to Sky Sports Racing's Simon Mapletoft.