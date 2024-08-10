Shergar Cup: Hayley Turner leads Ladies team to glory in Ascot contest

The Ladies team retained their Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup title after securing a one-two in the final race of a thrilling competition at Ascot.

Hayley Turner cemented her position as the undisputed queen of the Shergar Cup as she led her Ladies team to a third success in five years at Ascot - also landing her third Alistair Haggis Silver Saddle award for top rider.

Making her 17th appearance at the unique event, Turner edged out her team-mate Joanna Mason in the final race, with New Image (100/30 favourite) beating Yantarni in the Mile to secure the title by 11 points from Europe (71-60).

That last-gasp success drew Turner level with South African Rachel Venniker on 35 points for the leading jockey crown, but she took the No 1 spot overall on countback.

"Alistair Haggis was actually the reason the girls started on the Shergar Cup teams. When I started there were two teams and Alistair suggested that each team had a girl, so Emma-Jayne (Wilson) represented the Rest of the World and I represented Great Britain and Ireland and since then it has just snowballed," said Turner.

"It's great. Obviously Alistair is not with us now, but he played a key part in all the Shergar Cup victories I've had.

Image: Hayley Turner (L) celebrates the Ladies team's victory with Joanna Mason (C) and Marie Velon

"I think it helps that the trainers don't get to choose if I ride their horses or not, I do end up with better rides than what I'd usually get and it just goes to show it's the animals that get you there and not just the jockeys. All my family are up here, there will be a big celebration tonight."

Turner had earlier executed a perfect front-running ride on Andrew Balding's Ranch Hand (13/2) who was headed close home by Beamish and Seamie Heffernan in the Stayers race before battling back to win by a head.

Turner said: "The horse is very tough to be fair. It was quite nice for the Kingsclere Racing Club, as I had a winner for them here last week as well and they are always out in force - they are going to have a good afternoon now."

While the Ladies trio of Turner, Mason and French Group One-winning jockey Marie Velon took the team prize, they were far from the only female riders in action, with the split of jockeys 50-50 for the first time.

Venniker announces herself on British soil

Rachel Venniker made the perfect start for her Rest of the World team with a stylish victory on Holkham Bay in the opener at Ascot.

Venniker rides as stable jockey in her native South Africa for former UK champion Michael 'Muis' Roberts and holds the distinction of being the only professional female rider at home.

She showed plenty of panache in the saddle, biding her time on William Knight's four-year-old, who was a well-backed 4/1 favourite.

Image: Holkham Bay hacks up for Rachel Venniker

Kylian appeared to be travelling strongly just over a furlong out, but when Venniker pressed the button the race was over, streaking two and three-quarter lengths clear to claim 15 points.

Kylian was second for Billy Loughnane ahead of Dream Composer and Tadhg O'Shea, both representing Great Britain and Ireland.

Venniker said: "He ran his heart out. Everything worked out perfectly. As soon as I asked him the question he changed legs and I thought 'they'll never catch me now'.

"I'm so proud I've won a race here. What a remarkable feeling. It's so fantastic to have everyone, I'm over the moon. Make South Africa proud and make the boss proud."

Knight added of the winner: "The owner here keeps telling me we should go for the Portland [at Doncaster] next - he's been telling me that for three months - and it might be a good option for him. I think he likes those flat tracks. I think he's one of those improving sprinters, hopefully."

Rachel King teamed up with her former boss Alan King to win the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Challenge on Insanity, giving the Rest of the World a second winner.

King - who is now based in Australia - had plenty of horse under her when the 9/2 shot cruised into the lead, but he was all out to beat Dream Harder (Europe) by a head.

"It's a huge honour to be here and to get a ride for Alan was very special and to get a winner is even better," said Rachel King.

The trainer explained how the pair go back an awful long way.

Image: Insanity heads for home

"I love it when a plan comes together! I haven't been a huge supporter of the Shergar Cup in the past, but I thought it was the ideal race, and to draw Rachel on Thursday was terrific," Alan King said.

"I think her last ride for me was 16 years ago in a ladies' hurdle race at Ludlow. She was third, but what I remember is that I couldn't carry the weight cloth out! She had 11st 5lb or something, and there's nothing of her. But it's lovely. It's great to see her - I haven't seen her for a long time. We had a good catch up at Olly Murphy's wedding yesterday."

Image: Going Remote secured Europe's winner

Loughnane is only 18, and he showed his undoubted class as a star of the future when winning on Owen Burrows' Jarraaf (5/6 favourite) in the Sprint.

"It's a lovely thing to be a part of. Hayley has been doing it a long time; I'm only 18 and she's been doing it 17 years, it's her gig as she says, but I'm going to try to take it off her!" he said.

"I'm very lucky. I'm in a lovely position with the trainers and owners I ride for and it's great to be a part of it."

Going Remote (12/1) was a sole winner for Europe under Bauyrzhan Murzabayev in the Classic.