Today on Sky Sports Racing: Oisin Murphy returns to action at Lingfield

3.45 Lingfield - Circe and Star Jasmine feature in fillies' handicap

Circe and Star Jasmine feature in the British Stallion Studs EBF Fillies' Handicap (3.45).

This classy contest has Circe looking to get back into the winner's enclosure after tasting success at Newbury prior to a good run when fourth in hot fillies' handicap at Glorious Goodwood.

Star Jasmine hasn't been first past the post since winning on her third start and has struggled of late in handicap company. However, on her last outing at Wolverhampton taking part in Racing League, she was eye-catching. She would be dangerous to discount.

Shermozzle finished behind Circe on her last start at Newbury and looked somewhat one paced. The step up in trip should assist her in the hands of Hector Crouch.

3.15 Lingfield - Winning debutant Golden Paradise returns

After winning on debut, Golden Paradise tries to maintain this record in the Sky Sports Racing Sky 415 British EBF Fillies' Restricted Novice Stakes (3.15).

George Scott's Golden Paradise was very impressive when making a winning debut at Windsor in April, she looked very promising. But she hasn't been seen since which is a concern, but this form has been franked.

Hollie Doyle onboard Miss Nightfall is an interesting runner, on debut the jockey said that she was denied a clear run at a vital time and that experience could help her today.

Amy Murphy has a solid record with two-year-olds, with seven winners this year, she runs Glitterinthesky. The daughter of Earthlight has a speedy pedigree and could be sharp enough for her debut.

2.45 Lingfield - Serene Seraph and Ahlain top the weights

Serene Seraph and Ahlain top the weight in the David Haynes Seventieth Birthday Celebration Handicap (2.45).

Distance winner Serene Seraph was well-regarded before Wathnan purchased her at the start of her three-year-old season. She was far too keen and fresh to do herself justice on seasonal debut.

Ahlain was last seen in Listed company at Carlise when last of twelve but this looks a much easier contest and a wind operation looks to help her chances.

Course and distance winner Purefoy has struggled of late but his record at Lingfield is strong. He will surely have a chance to go well in the hands of Oisin Murphy, even though this looks competitive.

