Today on Sky Sports Racing: Returning Economics clashes with Jayarebe at G2 level in Deauville

It's a busy day on Sky Sports Racing as the Racing League reaches its fourth week after William Haggas' Economics makes his comeback at G2 level in France.

3.25 Deauville - UK raiders Economics and Jayarebe clash

Economics produced a devastating display when destroying his rivals in the Dante Stakes at York in May and makes his eagerly anticipated return. Having skipped the Derby and several big races, his trainer William Haggas is looking forward to getting him back on track and he rates the one to beat under Tom Marquand.

Jayarebe was most impressive when taking the Group 3 Hampton Court Stakes at Royal Ascot in June and is another who returns from a short break for Brian Meehan and Sean Levey.

The Ed Walker-trained Almaqam steps up to 10 furlongs, while Andre Fabre's Bright Picture looks the best of the home team.

8.00 Windsor - Sean and Andaleep contest feature

Wales & The West closed the gap on The East at last week's Chepstow fixture, and they look to have a strong chance here with Sean.

Jamie Osborne's seven-year-old will top the weights under Saffie Osborne and arrives having produced a career best when runner-up off a mammoth mark of 106 at Ascot last month.

Andaleep is a regular in this competition and this course and distance winner will be popular with many punters having finished runner-up at Yarmouth and Wolverhampton the last twice.

London & The South's Teumessias Fox completes the shortlist with Oisin Murphy booked.

3.55 Chepstow - In-form pair Beautiful Crown & Darysina Gold headline

Jack Jones has done a fantastic job with Beautiful Crown winning three times from just five starts and he can go close again despite a 5lb penalty for his recent Chelmsford success.

Eve Johnson Houghton's Darysina Gold is one of three three-year-old involved and with fast ground to suit, she must be feared after breaking her duck at Bath.

Best of the rest

A valuable three-year-old heat at Deauville (4.00) sees Brian Meehan field Mirador up against Joseph O'Brien's Nerano, whilst Bright Thunder represents Karl Burke and Alexis Pouchin amid Listed company in the following contest at 4.35pm.

Back in the UK, God Of Fire is seeking a four-timer for Daniel and Claire Kubler at Windsor but will have to get the better of Jewel Maker - who has been mightily unlucky to miss out on his last two starts.

Believe The Stars tops the weights for the East at 6.30, facing the likes of last-time-out winner Lieber Power and Night Breeze. Yantarni and King Of Scotia make up a strong Wales & The West contingent for the 7.00 contest, whilst Katey Kontent could be the one to beat at 7.30.

