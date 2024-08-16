Today on Sky Sports Racing: Four chances for Ryan at Newbury

Rossa Ryan heads to Newbury with four chances as he looks to reduce the ever-widening deficit to Oisin Murphy in the jockeys' championship.

3.45 Newbury - Adrestia and Magic Mild seek Listed prize

The Simon and Ed Crisford-trained Adrestia has progressed with every start this season and having got off the mark in a Yarmouth maiden last month, he followed up by romping home in a Sandown handicap. Given a 9lb rise for that effort, she brings a rating of 91 in here and should be in the mix under Callum Shepherd.

Clive Cox's Magic Mild was well-backed when comfortably claiming a Newmarket nursery on her last start, despite drifting across the track. She rates the biggest danger especially if ironing out those quirks and is one of Rossa Ryan's four chances on the day.

Others to consider include three-time winner Violet Love and Super Sprint Stakes fourth, Kaadi.

3.15 Newbury - O'Brien's Isambard Brunel contests red-hot maiden

A cracking maiden won last year by King's Gambit sees Aidan O'Brien saddle Justify colt Isambard Brunel who will be making his debut under Ryan Moore.

He faces a host of potentially top-class rivals including Charlie Appleby's King's Charter, the ride of Rossa Ryan. This son of Kingman is a brother to the useful Skellet and will be expected to go close after his excellent third on debut at Sandown.

Andrew Balding's Windlord chased home Anno Domini in a warm Sandown contest and warrants respect on his third start of the campaign.

3.35 Wolverhampton - Miss Gitana and Standbackandlook clash

Miss Gitana has been on a roll of late winning her last two starts at Doncaster and Bath and this unexposed stayer could prove hard to beat as she switches to the all-weather under Jack Gilligan.

William Knight's Standbackandlook broke his maiden when taking a handicap over this course and distance on his last start and must be feared as he heads up in class with Jim Crowley an eye-catching booking.

Of the remainder, one to look out for would be Gary and Josh Moore's Lingfield victor Small Fry, who has Tom Queally booked to ride.

Best of the rest

Wolverhampton hosts a nice-looking Novice contest at 2.25, which sees Islanova go for Sir Michael Stoute in the Cheveley Park colours, whilst three-year-old filly Queen Of Soldiers has every chance for Roger Varian here.

Over at Newbury, Miss El Fundi represents Sir Mark Prescott again (2.05) after striking amid Novice company last time out at Kempton on the all-weather. Reverting back to the turf, Luke Morris' charge will have to perform better than when fifth in the Chesham Stakes.

Karl Burke saddles Toomuchforme at 2.40, a filly who showed great potential the last day at Ripon. Andrew Balding's Musical Angel was beaten by Miss Fascinator on debut but could go one better here.

