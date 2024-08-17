Today on Sky Sports Racing: Kikkuli, Witch Hunter and English Oak headline Group 2 Hungerford Stakes

It’s a busy day on Saturday with top class action at Newbury, Ripon, Doncaster and Bath and international racing from Deauville and Saratoga.

3.35 Newbury - Kikkuli, Witch Hunter and English Oak headline in the Hungerford Stakes

Kikkuli, Witch Hunter and English Oak headlines the Hungerford Stakes (3.35).

Harry Charlton's Kikkuli was only narrowly denied when runner-up to Haatem in the Jersey Stakes at Royal Ascot. The half-brother to Frankel was sent off favourite for the Group1 Prix Jean Prat at Deauville next time but only sixth on that occasion, he should appreciate a return to calmer waters. He is fancied to continue his progression under Oisin Murphy.

The Ed Walker- trained English Oak has excuses for finishing down the field at Glorious Goodwood but if he returns to his Buckingham Palace Stakes success standard then he would rate a big player under James Doyle.

Last year's winner Witch Hunter completes the shortlist, and he would have claims if he put the same foot forward as last year.

3.20 Ripon - Summerghand and Kitai contest in the Great St Wilfrid

Summerghand and Kitai contest in the William Hill Great St Wilfrid Handicap (3.20).

David O'Meara saddles last year's runner-up Summerghand who has showed he can still he compete at this level when finishing third in the Bunbury Cup. You can expect this veteran to be finishing fast under Jason Watson.

Mick Appleby enjoyed a super Goodwood festival with several winners including Kitai. The four-year-old just did enough when claiming a Class 3 heat at the Sussex venue and a 3lb rise in the weights might underestimate this improving sprinter.

Tim Easterby's Manila Scouse is another to note as he looks to build on his Chepstow success in week 3 of the Racing League.

1.50 Newbury - Al Aasy, Sumo Sam and Al Qareem clash in the Group 3 Geoffrey Freer Stakes

Al Aasy and Al Qareem clash in the classy BetVictor Geoffrey Freer Stakes (1.50).

William Haggas' Al Aasy built nicely on his reappearance second at Newbury when claiming the Group 3 Glorious Stakes earlier this month. He will be a short price to follow up despite shouldering a 3lb penalty under Jim Crowley.

Al Qareem has been a fine horse for connections winning six times for his owners. He looks to benefit from dropping back down in distance and class, having contests the Group 1 Goodwood Cup on his last outing.

Sumo Sam has undergone wind surgery since last seen finishing last in the Warwick Fillies' Stakes in May and will hope to bounce back to the form that saw her claim a pair of Group 2 events last autumn.

International action

There's more great Group action at Deauville as the Prix de Pomone features Aventure and Angel Guidance represent Wertheimer and Trevaunance runs for Harrington with Listed action seeing Simmering and Silius. While over the pond at Saratoga there is more Graded racing including a Grade 1 American Oaks and Grade 2 Lake Placid.

