Weekend Winners: Hungerford Stakes best bets ahead of Newbury's Saturday feature

The Weekend Winners team are back with a look at Saturday's feature race, the Hungerford at Newbury, live on Sky Sports Racing.

Host Kate Tracey is joined by BetVictor's Sam Boswell and Declan Rix of attheraces.com to pick out their best bets for the race, and they also look ahead to York for their ante-post picks.

The Group 2 Hungerford Stakes over seven furlongs sees seven go to post and provides a fascinating clash.

Declan Rix…

"Just with the lack of pace I wanted a straightforward horse, for me that is English Oak, he started this season rated 90, he's now rated 108 and he even had a Royal Ascot win.

"The Ascot race set up perfectly for him on the stands side, it looked like he had a pacemaker but the good thing about this lad is that he is so straight forward but the only negative is that he can be slowly away but he has got good tactical speed, he will be travelling sweetly in the hands of James Doyle."

Kate Tracey…

"Witch Hunter is the one for me. He's a straight track specialist over seven furlongs or a mile but I think he's better over seven.

"Last time out a Chester didn't really suit his hold up style but he's now back to a straight track and he did win this last year against some of the best horses at this distance at the time."

Sam Boswell…

"I think the market has the right two at the front but I'm going to come down on the side of Kikkuli.

"This race since it changed a couple of years ago, it got slightly upgraded in status, a few three-year-olds have tried it and run respectively without winning. I think he's a really well equipped three-year-old at Royal Ascot he just got beaten by Haatem - it was an absolutely massive run.

"Last time out at Deauville, he made a good start to the race but as the two groups converged, a horse just got in his way and the race just got a bit too lit up. He remains to me very much on my radar."

