Saturday Tips! Four horses to follow at Newbury including a 12/1 shot

Declan Rix puts forward the four horses he will be keeping on-side at Newbury on Saturday including 8/1 and 12/1 shots.

Go Daddy (betting without Al Aasy) (1.50)

Spanish Blaze (3.00)

A field of 13 going to post for this £25,770-to-the-winner contest. It's a competitive enough race as you can imagine but there are plenty of exposed, older sorts declared and the three-year-old SPANISH BLAZE looks overpriced around the 14/1 mark.

The progressive Marcus Tregoning inmate had his first two career starts at Newbury as a two-year-old, winning over 6f second-time up, but the son of Phoenix Of Spain has certainly improved this year, and a mark of 87 probably still underestimates him given the form of his two Sandown starts this season

Mount Teide (now rated 96; giving him 9lb) and Jarraaf (now rated 104; giving him 8lb) were both behind Spanish Blaze in the first of those starts while Strom Star has given his latest Esher effort a boost without winning.

Spanish Blaze backs up relatively quickly after a sound third at Glorious Goodwood 16 days ago, but his profile suggests he is a hardy sort who takes his racing well while the drop to 7f is a plus, especially given he is drawn next door to likely pacesetter Lethal Levi.

English Oak (3.35)

On paper, this year's renewal of the Hungerford Stakes looks pretty trappy. Not only are there just seven runners, but there is no apparent pace on paper, not ideal in a field full of closers, some of who can take a grip.

The likes of Jumby, Tiber Flow, Witch Hunter, Kikkuli and Folgaria all like to take their time to varying degrees, while Tiber Flow, Kikkuli and Folgaria can race keenly, especially in the case of the Juddmonte-owned favourite.

On the other hand, a horse who is good enough to win and an incredibly straightforward sort is ENGLISH OAK, and it's his professionalism that may see him home as much as anything. He can be a touch slow away at times, but has good early tactical pace, switches off and can pick up.

He should give James Doyle an easy spin compared to some of his peers, which can hopefully see the progressive son of Wootton Bassett tough to beat.

At 14/1, I also can't resist a bet on FOLGARIA who looks overpriced dropping to her ideal distance at the track (course and distance) where she produced her career best, in a race that worked out nicely.

Ciro Di Marzio (5.15)

A good Class 3 to close the Newbury Saturday card in a race that may be run at a sound gallop. That should suit the dropping-in-trip CIRO DI MARZIO who will also sport first-time blinkers and a first-time tongue-tie.

The son of Justify was frustratingly nabbed close home over 12f here 29 days ago, frustrating because he looked the winner until the last 50y, possibly just outstayed. The winner and runner-up of that contest have both franked the form, encouraging for his chance here.

While only eight runners, it's an intriguing contest, but the first-time aids applied catch the eye for a top trainer in Ralph Becket.