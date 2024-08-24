Today on Sky Sports Racing: Thorpedo Anna and Unmatched Wisdom clash in Grade 1 at Saratoga

Saturday’s action brings thrilling cards at Saratoga and Windsor with the former hosting multiple Grade 1 contests; live on Sky Sports Racing

11:10 Saratoga - Big clash in the Grade 1 Travers Stakes

Thorpedo Anna has been one of the stars this season for trainer Kenneth McPeak and has won an impressive three Grade 1 races, including the Kentucky Oaks. She's been a model of consistency against fillies in her division. At Saratoga she clashes with the opposite gender but with a weight allowance, she would have a serious chance.

Unmatched Wisdom arrives here unbeaten. He burst onto the scene when winning the Curlin Stakes, making him three from three. He's unexposed for Chad Brown and looks interesting here.

Fierceness has shown glimmers of huge potential including in the Jim Dandy Stakes last time out. He was once fancied to take Kentucky Derby glory but has fell slightly short. He needs to step up in this contest.

6.45 Windsor - My Prospero features in Winter Hill Stakes

My Prospero once threatened to be a top-class animal, but he has disappointed when featuring at the top level. He arrives at the top of the ratings and should be back on winning terms here.

Persica will be looking to back up his win last time out and looks very progressive. He ran solidly in the London Gold Cup when fourth and he should handle this step up in class well.

Richard Hughes' Bracken's Laugh is the other interesting three-year-old in the field and has potential after a wind operation. He shouldn't be discounted.

6.15 Windsor - Deira Mile contests August Stakes

Deira Mile hasn't been running well since finishing fourth at the Derby. He's had plenty of time and the St Leger is the rough target he's been carefully campaigned for. This is a good opportunity to get his head in front, especially with course form.

Aimeric will be making his debut for new trainer Karl Burke, this yard switch and the implementation of Saffie Osborne could be a positive.

Cash hasn't yet lived up to his potential. When he was last seen, he was ninth behind Triple Time in the Queen Anne, he clearly isn't straightforward but can't be underestimated.

International action

There's a whole host of Graded racing on show at Saratoga as a Godolphin duo, Measured Time and Silver Knott, clash in the Sword Dancer (8.44) and two nice Juddmonte fillies feature in the Ballerina Handicap (9.20). An additional two Group 1's in the Forego Stakes and Memorial Stakes.

