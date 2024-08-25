Today on Sky Sports Racing: Arrest goes for Group 2 glory at Deauville

Yarmouth hosts a six-race Sunday afternoon card alongside Group action from Deauville - all live on Sky Sports Racing...

2.50 Deauville - Arrest looks to steal Group glory

Arrest looks to get his career back on track here after a disappointing year so far, having promised so much in his earlier days. His reliance on ground conditions seems to be the main issue having made such an impression when winning the Chester Vase a year ago.

His second in the Princess Of Wales behind Giavellotto was a solid run given the ground wasn't to his liking but he looks to have found a golden opportunity to get his head in front today.

His main challenger will be Sacred Spirit, who has been a model of consistency since the gelding operation running well behind Klondike in a Group 3 at Deauville. That was a solid run and would prove a challenge if Arrest has a tough day.

3.25 Deauville - Spycatcher and James's Delight feature

The British contingent have a good record in this race, winning six renewals of this since 2009, including last year with Mill Stream, who has gone on to Group One glory this year.

Go Bears Go returns here for his original trainer, David Loughnane, who trained him in his earlier days before jet setting to America. He returns here for Loughnane after showing he was still going well in the States.

Spycatcher has been seen running well in France many a time and lines up today under Clifford Lee. A bounce back to old form would see him go close.

James's Delight is the progressive three-year-old here having won his last two starts, including the Listed Prix Kistena at Deauville. He's the unexposed one here and the form looks solid from his Listed race, so could be the one to step up here.

4.00 Yarmouth - Victorious Street makes handicap debut

A trappy looking class 2 handicap is the star of the card at Yarmouth with some handicap debutants clashing in Victorious Street and Calumet.

The Simon and Ed Crisford-trained Victorious Street looked a serious animal when rallying to get back up at Southwell on seasonal debut. The form of that race doesn't look too bad for Southwell and would have a serious chance off a mark of 93.

Calumet made light work of his field at Windsor in a maiden when beating his rivals by nine lengths. He's been handed a mark of 91 which could be harsh, given his two seconds at Kempton, but the time off the track has given him plenty to grow and develop given his big frame.

Box To Box tops the weights after another solid season and Aidan Keeley takes the ride to take a valuable 3lbs off his back.

Sunday's racecards | Latest Sky Bet odds

Watch every race from Yarmouth live on Sky Sports Racing.