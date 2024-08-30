Saturday tips: Field Of Gold fancied for Solario success

It's a busy weekend of action and the Weekend Winners team have reconvened to preview Saturday's racing, with some intriguing ante-post angles thrown in for good measure
The Weekend Winners team are back with a look at this weekend's action, as well as looking to the future with some ante-post angles.
Host Kate Tracey is joined by BetVictor's Sam Boswell and Declan Rix of attheraces.com as they look ahead to the weekend action, as well as picking some ante-post selections.
The team began with a look at Group 3 Solario Stakes at Sandown, with two of the panel in agreement regarding a John and Thady Gosden-trained runner.
"It's Matauri Bay at 5/1 for me. I wasn't overly sure about Field Of Gold and I know it's an ask for Matauri Bay to be reaching the marks of the likes of Tiger Mask in here but clearly he has the scope to bridge the gap. Ralph Beckett and the Valmont silks is always a combination I like.
"He won on debut at Leicester, cost 500,000gns prior to that and has impeccable pedigree as a brother to the G1 Breeders' Cup juvenile fillies turf winner Aunt Pearl. There's clearly enough expectation on his shoulders and he stayed on really well over the 7f that day [at Leicester] so any further stamina tests up to a mile should be no issue."
"I'm with Field Of Gold. 7/4 is about as short as I'd take given Royal Playwrite and Matauri Bay were very impressive in their respective wins last time out. I was just hoping experience would count for plenty here, obviously the second and third in were taking a jump up in class after one run but we often see them - even nice juveniles - get a bit lost on their second start.
"I think they'll go a nice even gallop up front and I'm hoping the experience of the Gosden horse can come to the fore because he's and two runs and when he went to Newmarket he was the complete professional. He doesn't wear a cross noseband and everything suggests he's quite straightforward and I just loved how he carried Kieran Shoemark through the race that day. He hit the hill at the July course well and he's going to face an even stiffer test here."
"Field Of Gold, by Kingman, heads the betting and I think you have to put a line through her run at Doncaster. She got upset at the start, didn't come out especially well but still finished quite nicely. At Newmarket, she won really nicely and I think there's still more to come from this horse.
"I think the comments from Kieran Shoemark were pretty positive after the win and I just think there's enough that will see this horse progress once again. Don't get me wrong, this is a strong field and I wouldn't want to take any shorter but I feel this is a race the team target. They've had good success in the past and we could see another superstar potentially unleashed."
