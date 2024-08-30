Hollie Doyle's blog: Albasheer can strike as 1,000th winner milestone looms

Our ambassador, closing in on her 1,000th winner, is back aboard the talented Albasheer in Saturday's Beverley Bullet before heading to ParisLongchamp on Sunday.

Cover the key for enigmatic Albasheer

It was satisfying to get my 100 up for the season at Ripon on Tuesday - a target I set myself at the start of the year - and now I'm fully focused on another major milestone. I need just three more winners to reach the magical 1,000 and it would be nice to think I could achieve that at Beverley and ParisLongchamp this weekend, if not before.

My main ride on Saturday is the enigmatic Albasheer who has had a long season but is more than capable of popping up again in the Listed William Hill Beverley Bullet Sprint Stakes (2.05) - if he's on a going day!

The key to him is not to let him see too much daylight, so I'll be looking for cover, even though there are only seven runners. I'm not sure whether the Westwood will suit him but he likes stiff tracks and should get a strong pace to run at.

Archie Watson's enjoyed a great time with his sprinters following Bradsell's momentous win in last week's Nunthorpe and Albasheer is out for compensation after being drawn on the wrong side in a big handicap at York.

Saqqara can build on eye-catching debut

I'm eager to ride Ralph Beckett's promising two-year-old Saqqara Sands in the Ire-Incentive, It Pays To Buy Irish EBF Fillies' Novice Stakes (3.42) at Beverley.

This daughter of Oasis Dream was a real eyecatcher at Wolverhampton on debut a couple of weeks ago, staying on well over 7f despite not enjoying the clearest of runs.

Ralph wouldn't be sending her all the way up north if he wasn't expecting her to win this so I'm hoping she will justify what are likely to be cramped odds in this 7.5f assignment.

Ryan stayer looks back to form

Kevin Ryan's Thundering gets weight from all his rivals in the opening William Hill Silver Cup Handicap (1.30) at Beverley and may just capitalise if he can build on his latest start on the All-Weather.

Image: Thundering could go well for Kevin Ryan

His close third over a similar trip at Newcastle signalled a return to form for a horse who won a good handicap on turf at Ayr this time last year off a higher mark.

Like Albasheer, he likes to be held up off a generous pace and despite being out of the handicap he could give the in-form duo Quietness and Walter Hartright a run for their money.

Dods sprinter out to build on Wolves run

Nelson Gay has produced his best form on the All-Weather and stayed on nicely from a difficult position at Wolverhampton earlier this month.

Michael Dods' gelding seems more than capable of replicating that effort back on turf so I'm also looking forward to riding him in the second division of the Constant Security Handicap (3.07) at Beverley.

Later, John and Sean Quinn's Power Of Gold ran an encouraging race at Doncaster two weeks ago and promises to enjoy the step up in trip in the Hull Asphalt Handicap (4.55).

A scorer for Hugo Palmer over a mile, he got within a neck of the winner on Town Moor so the extra furlong and a half and Beverley's stiff finish should play to his strengths, even though we have a wide draw to overcome.

Hoping for last laugh with Comic Book

I seem to be making a habit of spending my weekends in Paris and I'm off to the French capital again on Sunday to ride Jessie Harrington's Comic Book in the Listed Darley Prix Joubert (1.35) at ParisLongchamp, live on Sky Sports Racing.

I was fourth on this lovely filly in a 12f Group 3 at Deauville on 11th August when she was headed inside the final furlong.

This daughter of Frankel is tough and determined and should appreciate the combination of a step up in distance and a slight drop in grade.

Hollie Doyle was speaking to Sky Sports Racing's Simon Mapletoft.