Today on Sky Sports Racing: Listed winner headlines Grade 1 Hopeful Stakes at Saratoga

Monday is a busy day on Sky Sports Racing with action from Windsor, Chepstow and Brighton and an international flair from Saratoga including Grade 1 racing featuring Studlydoright

10.43 Saratoga - Listed winner Studlydoright headlines the G1 Hopeful Stakes

Listed wnner Studlydoright headlines the Grade 1 Hopeful Stakes (10.43).

The two-year-old won a Listed contest on debut and managed to follow that up when finishing second in a Grade 3 at the course but he is stepping up in distance. He looks the one to beat on that form.

Joel Rasario gets the leg up on Incentive Pay, who was a recent winner at Saratoga and takes the step up in trip today. He has shown plenty of potential.

Ferocious was a wide margin winner last time and completes the shortlist for trainer Gustavo Delgado.

5.30 Windsor - Archie's Angel looks to follow up on debut success

Debutant winner Archie's Angel features in the British Stallion Studs EBF Restricted Novice Stakes (5.30).

Clive Cox's Archie's Angel defied being slowly away to make a promising enough debut last time out at Haydock. Jim Crowley is set to ride and could help this young horse with plenty of ability record a second win.

Andrew Balding's Shrimp Shady, who is half-brother to Scampi, rates as a danger if he can build on his second on debut at Kempton.

Calyxoh has the benefit of race experience over his rivals here and could put this to use to finally get off the mark.

2.50 Brighton - Dion Baker bids to defy 5lb penalty

Dion Baker bids to defy a 5lb penalty in the Ian Carnaby Handicap (2.50).

Michael Wigham's Dion Baker made all when comfortably winning at Chepstow. There appears to be a lack of pace in the race and that could let him dictate again.

Sir Oliver is well handicapped on his best form after struggling this season. He has won over this course and if he returns to that mindset could hit the frame.

Poetic Force is a dual course and distance winner and could pose a threat, if he can bounce back.

