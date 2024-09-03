Today on Sky Sports Racing: Big connections clash at Southwell

Southwell hosts exciting young horses plus the Godolphin-owned Olympic Candle on a busy day of action on Sky Sports Racing also featuring meetings at Newcastle and Chepstow.

5.25 Southwell - Godolphin owned Olympic Candle features

Godolphin's Olympic Candle headlines in the N&L Franklin Ltd Handicap (5.25).

Saeed Bin Suroor saddles the top weight after a solid second at Beverley which has seen Olympic Candle put up 2lb - the form has been franked, with the winner running well in a hot handicap since.

King's Coronation makes his handicap debut after a solid run in novice company at Thirsk when only just beaten. Karl Burke's three-year-old could be dangerous to underestimate.

Sea The Dream bumped into a future Group 1 winner and Bunbury Cup winner last time out. Ed Bethell's charge takes a step back against his own age which should see him go close.

5.45 Newcastle - Butterfly Jasmine looks to go 2-2

Brian Ellison's Butterfly Jasmine bids to remain unbeaten in the Get Raceday Ready Novice Stakes (5.45).

Butterfly Jasmine made a smart start to her season and returns here after some time off the track. The form looks good as the horse she beat now rates in the 90s. Despite greenness she certainly knew her job, won a shade comfortably in the end and has been given time to grow into her frame.

West Acre arrives here unraced and looks interesting. George Scott's two-year-old cost £95,000 as a yearling but has since been gelded. The son of Mehmas should have plenty of pace and would be dangerous to discount.

Bonnie's Boy has just missed out on his two starts, finishing second at Beverley and Thirsk. This improving colt could get his head in front here.

4.15 Southwell - Big connections contest trappy novice

Godolphin, Shadwell, Juddmonte, Munir and Souede, Kirsten Rausling and the King all have runners competing in the Get The Inside Track With Raceday-Ready.com Novice Stakes (4.15).

Shader looks to be the top of the market for Juddmonte and the Gosdens. He ran green at Yarmouth and despite being slowly away, he didn't finish too far behind some nice rivals. He will certainly have learnt plenty.

Falsetto runs in the King's colours for Andrew Balding and has come on from his two starts, closer last time out than his Lingfield debut. He may be one for handicaps but the step up in trip should suit.

Yosemite Gold ran with plenty of credit on debut but struggled last time out slightly. Adam Farragher takes the ride for the first time for William Haggas.

Tuesday's racecards | Latest Sky Bet odds

Watch every race from Chepstow, Southwell and Newcastle live on Sky Sports Racing.