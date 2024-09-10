Today on Sky Sports Racing: Newcastle and Lingfield host competitive cards

Lingfield and Newcastle are the venues for Tuesday's fare, with all 16 races live on Sky Sports Racing...

7.00 Newcastle - Barefoot Warrior and Lattaash clash

Barefoot Warrior got the better of another Karl Burke-trained three-year-old last time at Thirsk and will look to do the same today when he faces previous winner Lattaash. He won well at Southwell beating a Juddmonte-owned horse rated in the 80s. He has been gelded since that effort and showed greenness in the race but got his head in front.

These two set a high standard in a good-looking novice. The aforementioned Lattaash beat a Juddmonte-owned horse in the 80s and another one with a similar profile lines up for the John and Thady Gosden pairing in Stanage. He has looked tricky in his four starts and has been gelded to focus his mind on racing.

3.00 Lingfield - Eye-catcher Sayidah Dariyan returns

Richard Hughes has had somewhat of a strong hand in the past year with Jaber Abdullah runners having Star Of Mehmas recently winning and Queen Of Zafeen earlier in the season. His runner Sayidah Dariyan was a massive eye-catcher at Windsor when looking green and lines up with Oisin Murphy booked.

Having ran around under pressure in the middle of the track he knuckled down late on finish third. He will improve plenty from that and will have a serious chance here. The stable saddle The Thames Lady here too who makes her debut for the team.

4.30 Lingfield - Sugarloaf Lenny and Francesco Baracca feature

A tricky three-year-old handicap contest with Sugarloaf Lenny featuring for William Knight. He got his head in front for the second time at Yarmouth the last day and has only been put up 2lb for his neck victory however could be value for a bit more. Francesco Baracca seems to get on well with Georgia Dobie and she takes the ride once again after winning a Kempton. Lingfield is a very different track but will need to improve once again.

Oisin Murphy and Charlie Johnston are a team to be wary of and they saddle Open Secret who is winless in ten starts but tops the weights.

Image: Champion-elect Oisin Murphy rides Open Secret

Best of the rest

Kalamunda carries a 5lb penalty for his victory at Southwell on the last day but could well defy that in tandem with James Doyle at Lingfield (5.35).

Over at Newcastle, last-time-out winners Titanium and Solar Bentley do battle in Class 5 handicap company at 6.00 before The Real McKay looks to secure back-to-back victories under Hollie Doyle at 6.30. Doyle has another big chance on Inner Temple at 7.30, although Rascal Recknell could return to form back on his favoured surface.

