Today on Sky Sports Racing: Trueshan features on St Leger Festival Day 2

Friday is the second day of the St Leger Festival with big names like Trueshan, Sweet William and Gregory featuring among up-and-coming horses like Big Mojo and Jonquil.

3.35 Doncaster - Star stayers Trueshan and Sweet William clash in the G2 Doncaster Cup

Star stayers Trueshan and Sweet William headline in the Doncaster Cup (3.35).

Alan King's Trueshan produced a remarkable display when he beat Sweet William in his race last year. He is fresh from a break, back onto ground that he likes, and he must have strong claims of a repeat performance.

The Gosden's Sweet William has been a consistent sort this season and looks primed for another podium finish under Rab Havlin.

His stablemate Gregory seems to be finding the form, who saw him score in this grade as a three-year-old. He just needs to be able to get his head back in front.

3.00 Doncaster - Big Mojo and Magnum Force lock horns in the G2 Flying Childers Stakes

Big Mojo and Magnum Force clash in the Flying Childers (3.00).

Mick Appleby won this race last year with Big Evs and Big Mojo looks to be tough to beat as he drops back in trip under Silvestre De Sousa. He was the winner of the Molecomb Stakes on his penultimate start before he struggled over six furlongs, this should suit him much more.

Irish raider Magnum Force finished a neck second in Listed company at York on his last start. He warrants plenty of respect for shrewd trainer Ger Lyons.

Archie Watson's Aesterius seeks his fourth success of the summer after claiming the Group 3 Prix d'Arenberg at ParisLongchamp. The distance winner is a serious threat in the hands of James Doyle.

2.25 Doncaster - Jonquil and Symbol Of Honour feature in the Flying Scotsman Stakes

Jonquil and Symbol Of Honour headline in the Flying Scotsman (2.25).

Sir Michael Stoute looks to have an exciting prospect on his hands with Juddmonte colt Jonquil. He overcame trouble in running when winning at Sandown on debut last month, he should have improved markedly for that outing and is fancied to land a record sixth success in this race for his master trainer.

Charlie Appleby's Symbol Of Honour got off the mark on his second attempt at Lingfield before finishing sixth in the Coventry Stakes. This is his first start since gelding.

Course and distance winner God Of War needs to continue progressing like how he won his last race. The going here however, may not suit.

Watch every race from Doncaster and Chester live on Sky Sports Racing on Friday, September 13.