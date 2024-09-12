Hollie Doyle's blog: Trueshan to prove doubters wrong in Doncaster Cup

Sky Sports Racing ambassador Hollie Doyle is out for a second successive win in the Doncaster Cup on Friday with her star stayer Trueshan, live on Sky Sports Racing.

Adaptable Trueshan defends Cup crown

My old friend Trueshan returns to Doncaster on Friday in an attempt to win the Betfred Howard Wright Doncaster Cup (3.35) for the second year running - and I firmly believe he can do it.

Twelve months ago he powered home to beat market rival Sweet William in the Group 2 showpiece and faces John and Thady Gosden's gelding again in what promises to be a mouthwatering re-match.

Sweet William turned the tables on us in the Goodwood Cup at the end of July - the third time he'd beaten us this season - but I'm hopeful we can set the record straight back on Town Moor.

The autumn ground should be fine for Trueshan, who has done well for his break since Goodwood. I haven't sat on him since but his trainer Alan King tells me he's very happy with him.

I'm expecting it to be a tactical race but that doesn't worry me as Trueshan has proven that he's adaptable. He's relaxed into his races so nicely this year and has a habit of proving his doubters wrong.

While we know plenty about Sweet William, Gregory and Coltrane, who beat us a neck in this in 2022, Aidan O'Brien's Point Lonsdale is very much an unknown quantity over this demanding 2m2f. He heads to Doncaster in preference to the Irish St Leger on Sunday and will be a threat to us all if he stays.

Speedy Zayer worth his place in flying Childers

Archie Watson's speedy juvenile Zayer smashed the track record in a 5f Ripon maiden last time and can out-run potentially big odds in the Group 2 Carlsberg Danish Pilsner Flying Childers Stakes (3.00) at Doncaster on Friday.

The drop back to the minimum distance made a dramatic difference to this son of Starspangledbanner, who we've always thought highly of, and he deserves to take his chance at this level.

It's a race Archie holds a strong hand in as he also runs Wathnan Racing's Aesterius - a Group 3 winner in France at the beginning of the month. He's a strong, good-looking horse who I've ridden in most of his work at home and should be in the firing line as long as the race doesn't come too soon.

Moore has Mallard in his grasp

Improving young stayers at this time of the year are always worth following and East India Dock certainly fits the bill in the Betfred Mallard Handicap (1.50) at Doncaster on Friday.

James Fanshawe's three-year-old shoulders a penalty for an impressive win over 2m at Goodwood last week and has the invaluable assistance of the brilliant Ryan Moore.

Image: Ryan Moore has a great chance aboard East India Dock

Dropping back to the St Leger trip of 1m6.5f shouldn't be an issue and, with a 10lb weight for age allowance in his favour, I expect to see the son of Golden Horn get the Festival off to a flying start for Ryan.

Jonquil holds Listed aces

Ryan Moore also has a clear winning chance in the Listed Betfred Flying Scotsman Stakes (2.25) on Friday, when he partners the exciting Jonquil for Sir Michael Stoute.

This son of Lope De Vega created a good impression on debut at Sandown when he overcame traffic problems to get off the mark at the first time of asking, with Ryan in the saddle.

This represents a step up in class for a colt who doesn't hold any fancy entries but could have a bright future, though he will be starting next season with a new trainer following Sir Michael's decision to retire at the end of the year.

Sad to see a true master call it a day

Master trainer Sir Michael Stoute will be sorely missed when he calls time on his remarkable training career at the end of the year.

Ten times the champion trainer, his achievements are up in lights for all to see but I consider myself lucky to have experienced his brilliance first-hand in recent years.

Image: Sir Michael Stoute is set to retire at the end of the season

I rode a few winners for Sir Michael and actually reached my 100 for the year on one of his runners a few seasons ago.

I also rode out at Freemason Lodge and it was a privilege to gain a first-hand insight into his talents and experience the genuine respect his long-serving staff have for him.

Sir Michael is old-school and doesn't always say a lot, but when he does speak you sit up and take notice. I wish him all the very best in his well-deserved retirement.

Hollie Doyle was speaking to Sky Sports Racing's Simon Mapletoft.