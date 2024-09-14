Today on Sky Sports Racing: Illinois bids for St Leger glory at Doncaster

It's time for the big one on Town Moor as the 248th instalment of the Doncaster St Leger takes centre stage - live on Sky Sports Racing!

3.40 Doncaster - O'Brien trio headline seven-strong St Leger

Illinois looks the pick of the trio having enjoyed a successful campaign that has seen him finish in the first three on all starts this season. A game winner of the Group 2 Queen's Vase at Royal Ascot, he has proven stamina and looks an ideal St Leger contender.

Jan Brueghel arrives having won all three starts including a pair of Group 3 events at the Curragh and Goodwood. He takes a big step up in grade but is another who has looked ready for a stiffer test and has plenty of potential for improvement.

Grosvenor Square has proved a revelation since adopting front-running tactics and must be feared if able to poach an easy lead under Gavin Ryan.

3.00 Doncaster - Star sprinter Kinross takes aim at Park Stakes

Kinross has been a fine servant for his connections, winning a pair of Group 1s in a splendid career, and he headlines a strong field as he looks to repeat his 2022 success in this race. Yet to win in three starts this year, he will need to return to his best if he is to record another victory.

The three-year-olds look a strong bunch and William Haggas' Lake Forest makes plenty of appeal as he steps up to seven furlongs. Lead Artist impressed when claiming the Group 3 Thoroughbred Stakes at Goodwood and rates a big player if able to build on that.

2.25 Doncaster - Albasheer and Shagraan contest Portland cavalry charge

Archie Watson's Albasheer just failed to reel in Democracy Dilemma at Beverley last month and a similar effort would see him go close as he tops the weights under Hollie Doyle.

A devilishly difficult puzzle to solve sees plenty with chances including the ultra-consistent Apollo One. The six-year-old continues to run well without winning in these top handicaps and could make the frame.

Mick Appleby's Shagraan scored for the second time this campaign when landing a competitive event at Haydock and must be feared off just a 3lb higher mark.

Of the others, Holkham Bay could bounce back after his York disappointment, while Walbank is worth a mention after an encouraging fourth at Goodwood.

Best of the rest

The day begins with Group 1 action from Flemington, where Mr Brightside tops the bill in the Crown Makybe Diva Stakes down under.

At Doncaster, the G2 Champagne Stakes looks a tasty affair, with Chancellor an eye-catcher for the Gosden team under Kieran Shoemark. Also keep an eye out for Righthere Rightnow in this one, partnered with Rossa Ryan.

Liberty Lane tops the weights for Karl Burke and PJ McDonald at 4.15 and will have to pull out all the stops to beat Daysofourlives. At 4.50, Aidan O'Brien is represented by Scandinavia against promising Godolphin prospect Masubi.

Over at Chester, the Listed Stand Cup Stakes tops the billing - featuring Al Qareem, Burdett Road and La Yakel to name just a few. The Watergate Cup (2.40) sees Emiyn and Thashkan face off at the same track.

Lingfield and Bath also host competitive cards.

Saturday's racecards | Latest Sky Bet odds

Watch every race from Doncaster live on Sky Sports Racing