Today on Sky Sports Racing: Look De Vega takes on red-hot Niel field

Arc favourite Look De Vega headlines a superb-looking field for this afternoon's Prix Niel - live on Sky Sports Racing at 3.40pm...

3.40 ParisLongchamp - Arc Favourite Look De Vega takes on red-hot Niel field

Look De Vega has not been seen since producing a sparkling display to land the Prix du Jockey Club at Chantilly in June and all eyes will be on this potential superstar as he goes on trial for next month's Prix de la Arc de Triomphe.

There is plenty of depth to this Group 2 and Grand Prix de Paris winner Sosie must be feared as he too returns to action after a short break. Delius was given plenty to do in the aforementioned Paris contest and is fancied to get closer to that rival.

Ambiente Friendly is worth a mention for James Fanshawe with Christophe Soumillon in the plate.

2.57 ParisLongchamp - Bluestocking and Opera Singer headline vintage Vermielle line-up

A cracking race sees a clash of the generations and Aidan O'Brien's Opera Singer will be popular to follow up her Nassau Stakes success and record a third Group 1.

Ralph Beckett's Bluestocking has flourished this summer including when gaining a first top-table victory in the Pretty Polly Stakes at the Curragh. She should have plenty in her favour and rates a big danger as she steps back up to 12f under Rossa Ryan.

Of the others, Sparkling Plenty was supplemented for this, whilst Emily Upjohn is worth a mention for the Gosden team.

1.33 ParisLongchamp - Continuous and Feed The Flame lock horns

This time last year, Continuous was winning the St Leger Stakes at Doncaster and having regained the winning thread when winning at the Curragh last month he is fancied to claim this Group 2 prize under Christophe Soumillon.

Feed The Flame will have the assistance of blinkers as he looks to build on a solid campaign that has seen him finish in the money in three Group 1 contests.

Last year's runner-up Iresine took this race in 2022 and looks best of the rest.

3.15 Doncaster - Fair Angellica and Topanga fancied for feature Sceptre

The Richard Hughes-trained Fair Angellica appeals as a progressive type, and she is taken to claim a first Group success under Finley Marsh.

Topanga comfortably claimed a Listed prize at Baden-Baden last month and must be considered if able to build on that career best effort.

Best of the rest

Tees Spirit and Badri go to post in the opener on the final day of the St Leger Festival in what looks like a wide-open Class 3 handicap affair. Venture Capital is also worthy of note after finishing the runner-up when last seen on Shergar Cup day at Ascot.

Ten Pounds should go well for Trevor Whelan and Harry Charlton at 2.40, alongside Paborus who had recorded two straight victories before an off day over a mile at York.

Across the channel at ParisLongchamp, Dark Trooper and Shartash go to post in the Wathnan colours with Mickael Barzalona and James Doyle booked.

Sunday's racecards | Latest Sky Bet odds

Watch every race from ParisLongchamp live on Sky Sports Racing