Hollie Doyle's blog: Albasheer to relish Doncaster ground on St Leger day

Hollie Doyle repartners Albasheer in Saturday's Portland Handicap - live on Sky Sports racing - before heading off to Ireland to ride her old friend Bradsell at the Curragh on Sunday.

Albasheer out for compensation on Leger day

Albasheer has been a great servant to Archie Watson and the team at Saxon Gate Stables this season and deserves to bag another big prize in the Betfred Portland Handicap (2.25) at Doncaster on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Racing.

We were desperately unlucky not to win the Listed Beverley Bullet last month. It was heads up, heads down at the line and I was gutted to miss out on what would have been his biggest achievement so far.

Successful in a valuable Ascot handicap in July, our enigmatic six-year-old has what it takes to gain compensation in this famous cavalry charge, despite his big weight - if he's on a going day!

Image: Hollie rides Albasheer at Doncaster

Ideally, I'd have preferred to be drawn closer to the more fancied horses but the race will be run at a frenetic gallop so stall six will hopefully be fine. He loves to rattle home off a strong pace and will have no issue with the ground or the 5.5f trip.

Town Moor going much better for Folgaria

The Group 2 Betfred Park Stakes (3.00) at Doncaster on Saturday looks a good opportunity for Marco Botti's filly Folgaria to get back on track, even though she will be sent off as one of the outsiders.

Things just haven't worked out for her since I won the Fred Darling on her at Newbury in the spring but she's been highly tried, running in the French Guineas and the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot.

The ground at Newbury was much too fast when she ran in the Group 2 Hungerford Stakes last month but conditions underfoot look like being much more in her favour on Town Moor.

Money-spinner Rathgar primed to go well

Rathgar has enjoyed a profitable campaign for Jack Channon, winning a Racing League handicap at Yarmouth and finishing second in that competition at Chepstow.

With that level of form behind him, I'm expecting a good ride in the PJ Towey Construction Handicap (4.15) on Saturday over Doncaster's galloping 10f. He's clearly versatile ground-wise and carries a relatively light weight.

Image: Rathgar scored in the Racing League recently

Also creeping in at the bottom of the weights is Eldrickjones in the Cepac 25th Year Anniversary Handicap (5.25). Roger Fell and Sean Murray's five-year-old has made his name on the All-Weather at Newcastle but has turf form, too - he was second in the Group 2 Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot as a two-year-old.

Itching to get back on Bradsell

I've been itching to get back on my Nunthorpe hero Bradsell who returns to action in the Bar One Racing Flying Five Stakes (3.35) at the Curragh on Sunday.

Image: Hollie Doyle celebrates aboard Bradsell

He's been in great form at Archie Watson's Upper Lambourn base since smashing York's Group 1 sprint and sets the standard in Ireland off a top rating of 118.

Bradsell felt better than ever on the Knavesmire on only his second run back from an 11-month injury lay-off and we couldn't be happier with him ahead of his attempt at winning a third Group 1. I'm happy enough with my high draw in stall 14 and the forecast good ground should present no excuses.

Class drop the key to Saint Lawrence

The return to handicaps could prove the key to last year's Wokingham winner Saint Lawrence who I team up with in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Bold Lad Sprint Handicap (1.50) at the Curragh.

Archie Watson's six-year-old has run well in Group company in France without getting his head in front and though he must carry 10st, he's on a fair mark for a horse of his quality. Like Bradsell, he has a high draw which could prove an advantage, too.

No getting away from Illinois

Aidan O'Brien knows what it takes to win the Betfred St Leger (3.40) on Saturday and can add a remarkable eighth success to his CV at Doncaster on Saturday with favourite Illinois.

His credentials are relatively strong, with a win in the Queen's Vase at Royal Ascot behind him and two solid runs in defeat in the Grand Prix de Paris and the Great Voltigeur at York.

Image: Illinois is Hollie's pick for the St Leger

His win in the Queen's Vase proved he relishes the Leger trip and he gives Wayne Lordan an outstanding chance of winning the world's oldest Classic with Aidan's first jockey Ryan Moore on duty in Ireland.

My good friend Sean Levey also has a potentially great chance on Ballydoyle's Jan Brueghel, who brings an unbeaten record into the race. He clearly needs to take another step forward after winning the Group 3 Gordon Stakes at Glorious Goodwood but could be anything at this stage.

Trueshan set for Cadran defence

Trueshan ran an excellent race in his bid to win a second consecutive Doncaster Cup on Friday, finishing a staying on second to his old rival Sweet William.

I decided to make the running, and he pricked his ears and relaxed beautifully in front. He was in a great rhythm and as I started to build the pace, I was really quite confident.

I thought I'd get Sweet William on the stretch at the top of the straight but in the end, he actually got there quite easily to turn the tables on us.

Trueshan felt just as good as ever and can now go to the Group 1 Prix du Cadran in France next month if Alan King is happy with him - a race he won so brilliantly 12 months ago.

Hollie Doyle was speaking to Sky Sports Racing's Simon Mapletoft.

Watch every race of the Betfred St Leger Festival live on Sky Sports Racing (Sky 415 | Virgin 519) from Thursday 12th to Sunday 15th September.