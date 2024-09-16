Today on Sky Sports Racing: €2.6m Andrew Balding filly sets the standard at Windsor

Andrew Balding's €2.6m filly Run Away is an eyecatching runner this afternoon at Windsor, live on Sky Sports Racing...

2.37 Windsor - Run Away sets the standard

Andrew Balding's Run Away cost a mighty €2,600,000 at the Goffs Orby Yearlings sales and was a winner on debut before following that up with a solid seventh in a strong novice at Doncaster with the first and second both rated 104 & 110 respectively. She can continue improving in this Download The Racecourse App Raceday Ready Novice Stakes and looks the one to beat based on that form.

Shadwell have two representatives in Muhib and Tawajjah. Jim Crowley has chosen to take the ride on Tawajjah who was a debut seventh at Kempton last year. Saffie Osborne will ride Muhib who makes his racecourse debut having already been gelded. They both have claims for top connections, but the preference would have to lie with Roger Varian's Tawajjah.

2.25 Worcester - Bagheera Ginge features

Sam Twiston-Davies rides Bagheera Ginge for Father Nigel and it looked as though things clicked for the six-year-old last time at Newton Abbot. He comes here with a strong chance of getting his head back in-front.

Nicky Henderson's Issuing Authority has been well beaten on last two starts and sees his mark drop to 122. He steps up to 2m4f today with usual pilot James Bowen in the saddle and has a good chance at this new trip.

Grey Skies has had wind surgery and completes the shortlist alongside Frere d'Armes.

3.12 Windsor - Multiple course winner Morcar headlines

Promising apprentice Joe Leavy steered Morcar to a comfortable victory at Windsor last time and keeps the ride for Richard Hannon. The handicapper has taken no chances with this one and raised him 7lbs for that success. It will require a career best to land this, but he comes here in-form and could have a big say.

Jamie Osborne saddles Diamond Ranger who was last seen finishing 2nd at Kempton. He only went up 1lb for that narrow defeat and should remain competitive off this mark under Saffie Osborne.

Mighty Bandit and The Whipmaster are both worthy mentions having placed last-time-out.

Best of the rest

Beat Box is on the hunt for a four-timer for the Skelton team in the 1.55 at Worcester, and is set to meet Fergal O'Brien's Isabella Bee in what looks a decent Novice affair. Also at Worcester, four-year-old filly Principessa broke her maiden at this venue last time out and will be looking to repeat the feat at 4.30pm.

Over at Windsor, Aviation Time - who was third in the Windsor Castle - features alongside the likes of Amestris, who has Oisin Murphy booked to ride. The course and distance proven Darysina Gold looks to get back to winning ways at 3.42pm, whilst Adace looks to have a fair chance at 4.45pm.

