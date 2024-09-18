Today on Sky Sports Racing: Yarmouth hosts Listed John Musker Fillies' Stakes on Wednesday's live card

The Sky Sports Racing cameras are at Yarmouth on Wednesday for one of the tracks feature days, with a seven-race Flat card headed by the Listed John Musker Stakes.

3.30 Yarmouth - Lady Boba, Rainbows Edge and Estrange clash in the Listed John Musker Stakes

Lady Boba, Rainbows Edge and Estrange are among the runners in a strong EBF Stallions John Musker Fillies' Stakes.

The Ralph Beckett-trained Lady Boba finished an excellent second behind Queen Of The Pride in June at Haydock, before chasing home the same rival in the Lancashire Oaks. She struggled to land a blow in the Group One Nassau Stakes at Goodwood but will appreciate this drop in grade into calmer waters and should take plenty of beating.

Making Dreams is a Group Three winner in France and was last seen finishing a credible eighth in the Oaks at Epsom. She still has a bit to prove as she returns from a break but warrants plenty of respect in the hands of Jim Crowley.

Estrange struck on debut in the Cheveley Park colours the last day and must be respected with Danny Tudhope booked.

4.05 Yarmouth - Three-year-olds Roi De France and James Webb fancied

Roi De France and James Webb look set to dominate a classy renewal of the Goffs Orby Handicap.

The John and Thady Gosden-trained Roi De France built on a couple of runner-up efforts to score with plenty in hand last time and must be feared as he makes his handicap debut.

James Webb opened his account when landing a course maiden last month and rates a huge danger as he has his first start in handicap company.

Saeed bin Suroor's Arctic Mountain has been somewhat unlucky - he finished fourth last time out at Hamilton but before that lost a saddle cloth and was disqualified. He just needs to return to his Lingfield winning form in June here.

4.40 Yarmouth - Overture seeks a four-timer up in class

Sir Mark Prescott's Overture seeks a four-timer in the British EBF Premier Fillies' Handicap.

Overture has improved significantly since tackling middle distances and looks the type to continue progressing. She heads up in class here under Luke Morris.

She's A Novelty kept on gamely to land her third career success at Catterick last month. If the ground stays to her liking, she looks an each-way player with Ben Sanderson claiming 3lb.

James Ferguson's Carpathian is worth a mention having readily got off the mark when favourite at Kempton on her last start.

