Today on Sky Sports Racing: Yarmouth hosts seven-race card

All eyes are on Yarmouth on Thursday afternoon, with all seven races live on Sky Sports Racing from 2.20pm.

4.25 Yarmouth - Smart Hero and First Folio headline feature

James Tate saddles Smart Hero who got off the mark when readily landing a maiden at Southwell and must be feared as he tackles handicap company again. Neil Callan retains the ride after doing the steering the last day in Nottinghamshire.

Julie Camacho's First Folio is without a win since September 2022 but did show promise when fourth at Newmarket last month and a similar effort would see him competitive off this same mark.

Habrdi is worth a mention as he drops in class on debut for James Horton, while Jack Channon's The Good Biscuit bids to build on his Ripon second under Tom Marquand.

3.50 Yarmouth - Watson's Glitterati contests strong nursery

Archie Watson's Glitterati recorded his second success on just his fifth start when comfortably claiming a Windsor novice and could prove a tough nut to crack as he makes his nursery debut under Hollie Doyle.

The well-bred Force And Valour will hope to build on his seventh in a Newmarket sales race last month with the quicker surface expected to suit.

Of the others, Redorange is worth noting on his handicap debut for Clive Cox and Rossa Ryan.

3.20 Yarmouth - Cool Legend and Environment Amigo feature

James Fanshawe's Environment Amigo was scoring for the first time when landing a Southwell handicap with a bit to spare and is fancied to follow up off this 2lb higher mark under Oisín Murphy.

Sea The Stars gelding Cool Legend is a consistent performer who again ran a solid race when second at Thirsk last time. He seeks a first turf success and rates an each-way player under Tom Marquand.

Ed Walker's Crown Of India is yet to win in six starts but might benefit from this extra distance after finished third the last day at Sandown.

Best of the rest

In France, Nietzsche Has headlines a fair renewal of the Prix Robert Lejeune (12.35pm at Auteuil), alongside Rooster Crowing. Later at 2.22pm, nine go over hurdles for the Group 3 Prix de Chambly, with Olympic Story well fancied in the market.

Back at Yarmouth, Dylan Cunha fields Dapper Gee Gee in maiden company at 2.50pm and this horse could well go one better than the second he ran on debut at Chepstow last month.

Stateside, Hidden Path and Westerland headline the latest renewal of the Lonesome Glory Handicap Hurdle at Belmont At The Big A.

