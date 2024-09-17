Prix du Cadran calling for Trueshan following solid Doncaster Cup effort

Trueshan is likely to bid for a third victory in the Prix du Cadran at ParisLongchamp after finishing second in his defence of last week’s Doncaster Cup.

Trueshan, the popular stayer, has enjoyed another productive campaign, with victory in the Coral Marathon at Sandown followed by a fourth-place finish in the Goodwood Cup.

Trueshan was ultimately no match for the three years younger Sweet William on Town Moor on Friday, but his trainer was pleased with his performance and is now targeting a return to Paris for a two-and-a-half-mile Group One prize he first landed in 2021 before regaining his crown last season.

"We were away so I didn't actually get to see it live, but I was very happy with the run [at Doncaster]," said the Barbury Castle handler.

"I haven't seen him since, I'm back home today, but everyone seems very happy with him and I would imagine we'll go for the Cadran.

"I think the winner [Sweet William] was probably pulling up in front, but there was no disgrace in Trueshan's performance. It's rock-solid form really, isn't it?

"I would imagine Cadran is where we'll go and I just hope Kyprios doesn't go there!"

King will be keeping his fingers crossed Trueshan gets his favoured ease underfoot on Arc weekend, adding: "We were lucky the race was on the Saturday last year as we had nice, good ground and by Sunday it was proper good to firm.

"He seems to enjoy his trips over there, so all being well that's where we'll go."

While his trainer is keen not to look beyond his next assignment, there is no suggestion the Cadran will be Trueshan's swansong.

King said: "We'll see how the Cadran goes. He's obviously entered at Ascot on Champions Day and he's also in the Prix Royal-Oak, but we'll take it one race at a time.

"He's not been over-raced this season and seems very fresh and well, so we'll see."