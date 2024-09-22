Today on Sky Sports Racing: Jumping at Plumpton features live on Sunday

King's Castle and Aucunrisque are leading contenders in Sunday's feature at Plumpton, while Kauto The King and Stormin Crossgales are set to clash, live on Sky Sports Racing.

3.50 Plumpton - King's Castle and Aucunrisque clash in feature

King's Castle and Aucunrisque clash in the highlight of the day, the Friends & Family Remembering Norman Sharpe Handicap Hurdle (3.50).

The Jeremy Scott- trained King's Castle rattled off a four-timer this summer before narrowly failing to get the better of Here Comes Georgie at Perth last month. Another bold bid can be expected from only 2lb higher.

Course-and-distance winner Aucunrisque landed the Betfair Hurdle at Newbury in 2023 but has struggled of late, although he arrives here off a competitive mark.

Junkanoo remains lightly raced after just six starts in this sphere and could well be an each-way player.

4.20 Plumpton - Veteran Kauto The King faces Stormin Crossgales

The old boy Kauto The King faces Stormin Crossgales in the Peter J. Taylor Memorial Handicap Chase (4.20).

The 10-year-old Kauto The King scored for the 10th time in his career when landing a Newton Abbot handicap chase last month and this looks an ideal opportunity to make it two on the bounce. He drops in distance in the safe hands of Brendan Powell.

Top-weight Stormin Crossgales scored at Huntingdon on his penultimate run and was runner-up on his latest start at Market Rasen which puts him firmly as a true contender here.

Alien Storm is making his chasing debut and completes the shortlist for Charlie Longsdon.

4.50 Plumpton - Ultra-consistent Greatness Awaits headlines

The reliable Greatness Awaits headlines the Strong Flavours Handicap Hurdle (4.50).

The five-year-old has taken well to hurdles this year, winning one and placing second twice in his three starts. Ben Pauling's charge rates a big player but needs to improve again.

Colin Tizzard's Conservative will be expected to improve now moving into handicap company. The five-year-old will need to put his best foot forward.

The Dark Edge has solid claims if he can continue in the same vein in which he achieved his Huntingdon second. He struggled before that but is stepping back up in trip here.

