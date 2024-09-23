Today on Sky Sports Racing: Busy day for Billy Loughnane at Wolverhampton

Sedgefield and Wolverhampton are the focus with Surprise Picture seeking another course success as Bluebells Boy bids for a hat-trick at the latter

6.00 Wolverhampton - Surprise Picture bids for fourth course and distance success

Surprise Picture attempts to land his fourth course and distance success in the At The Races 1M Social Followers Handicap (6.00).

Harrison Shaw takes the ride on Surprise Picture, who was last seen finishing second over course and distance. He has only been nudged up 1lb for that performance but does have a solid record over course and distance and should give another good account.

Sonmarg kept on strongly to finish second last time out at Lingfield but just bumped into an in-form rival. He was out of form before this but should go close here.

Pinball Wizard is yet to win for his new yard but has been running fairly consistently. He does, however, have Sean D Bowen onboard who is battling for this year's Champion apprentice title.

Course and distance winner Forever A Diamond could return to winning ways with Billy Loughnane in the plate.

4.25 Wolverhampton - Bluebells Boy seeks hat-trick

The in-form Bluebells Boy bids for the hat-trick in the Download The Racecourse App Raceday Ready Handicap (4.25).

Bluebells Boy arrives here under a 5lb penalty following two nice wins at Brighton and Lingfield. The five-year-old has a strong chance to land the hat-trick.

Due Date has won twice over this course and distance this year. Last time out he finished fourth behind Bluebells Boy but he did stay on nicely, it will be tough to reverse this form but he could remain competitive.

Phil McEntee's Marching Mac will be looking to land the double after a surprise winner at Brighton. His best runs have come at Brighton but he could turn this around on the all-weather surface for a first time over his winning distance.

8.00 Wolverhampton - Last time out winner Waleyfa carries 5lb penalty

Last time out winner Waleyfa carries 5lb penalty in the Get Raceday Ready Handicap (8.00).

Reunited with Billy Loughnane Waleyfa arrives in great form after a win at Brighton. Since moving to the Kublers, there has been a big change of form but he looks to replicate his form from May last year when he won over course and distance carrying a penalty.

We'renotreallyhere struggled at Epsom in the soft conditions earlier this month, the switch back to the all-weather surface paired with Callum Shepherd in the saddle may cause an upset.

Ed Dunlop's Lady Ava looks to go one better than last time out following a second at Southwell. Her last win came this time last year, but she could go close if in the same vein as the second.

