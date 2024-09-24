Today on Sky Sports Racing: Fontwell and Newcastle host live action on Tuesday

Fontwell and Newcastle are the venues for Tuesday's UK action, with all 17 races from the two fixtures live on Sky Sports Racing.

1.20 Fontwell - Last-time-out-winners Huelgoat and Prince Imperial clash

Huelgoat had been a winning machine over fences before finally getting his act together over hurdles when scoring twice over them in the summer season. Freddie Gingell helped him get his head in front and looks to do the same for the Owners Group as he carries a double penalty in the Download The AK Bets App Novices' Hurdle.

Prince Imperial made a winning debut for the Olly Murphy team, running out an emphatic winner when prevailing by 23 lengths at Fontwell and looks to add to that.

Another previous novice winner is Yellow Car for David Killahena and Graeme McPherson who won at Newton Abbot before finishing second behind Huelgoat, but he will need to step up again.

5.55 Newcastle - Orange Sky faces seven rivals

The George Boughey-trained Orange Sky finished a solid second behind a potentially smart rival in Too Much Heaven in what could be a nice Newbury maiden for fillies. She stays in another fillies' contest in the QuinnBet Acca Bonus Maiden Fillies' Stakes and looks to build on that after being slow away and making steady headway under hands and heels. Billy Loughnane goes to Gosforth Park to ride.

Media missed the start for Billy Garrity at Haydock and Connor Murtagh takes over in the hope that the debut will have sharpened him up.

Titian Blue made a solid debut before being slightly disappointing at Windsor in a nice-looking maiden. She looks to get her head in front for the Cheveley Park team.

4.15 Fontwell - In-form Call Off The Dogs looks to get back to winning ways

Call Off The Dogs is somewhat of a Fontwell specialist with a record of 3-8 at the track including a win in May. He was last seen behind Belargum, who has been in flying form since, and although beaten by 16 lengths the handicapper decided to keep him on the same mark. Caolin Quinn has ridden him in the last four runs and gets back aboard in the AK Bets Best Price Premier League Handicap Chase.

Stable companion Aviles lines up and hopes to win for the first time after being well regarded in his earlier days in France.

Supposedtobe has been fiercely campaigned this summer period and Is yet to get his head in front over hurdles for the Peter and Micky Bowen team. Sean Bowen takes the ride and if finding his Stratford form would have a great chance.

Best of the rest

Course and distance victor Beat The Heat lines up back at Fontwell for the 2.30pm contest alongside Bitsnbuckles, who will be looking for a return to form for the Olly Murphy team.

Later on, Mr Fantastic heads to Tyneside (5.20pm) and will be eyeing success in a novice test having shown solid form lately. At 8pm, Balqaa is on the hat-trick hunt with Paul Mulrennan booked.

