Breeders' Cup: Rebel's Romance on course for US return

Charlie Appleby is targeting a second Breeders' Cup Turf victory for Rebel's Romance following his latest top-level success in Cologne on Sunday.

The six-year-old has been a fantastic servant to the Godolphin team, enjoying back-to-back Group One wins in Germany two years ago before striking gold at the Breeders' Cup at Keeneland.

He did not manage to scale the same heights last season, but has bounced right back to his best this term, landing the Dubai Sheema Classic at Meydan and the Champions & Chater Cup in Hong Kong before finishing third on his return to Britain in the King George at Ascot.

The gelded son of Dubawi was sent back on his travels over the weekend and having gamely regained his crown in the Preis von Europa under William Buick, he will now be prepared for a trip to California in early November.

"We are delighted to see Rebel's Romance win the Preis von Europa again. He deserved to get his head back in front following a very creditable run in the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes," Appleby said on the Godolphin website.

"I think he will come forward for this as we just eased off slightly after Ascot. We don't leave horses too short for Group One races, but he wasn't quite as fit as he was heading into his last run.

"He is entitled to come on for this and we can look forward to the Breeders' Cup Turf."