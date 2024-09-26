Today on Sky Sports Racing: All eyes on Southwell on Thursday with nine-race all-weather fixture

Thursday's live action on Sky Sports Racing features a nine-race all-weather card from Southwell where Sugarloaf Lenny bids for a hat-trick, while Sword and Lattaash clash in a novice stakes.

6.30 Southwell - Sword and Lattaash clash in exciting novice stakes

Sword faces Lattaash in the exciting Download The Racecourse App Raceday Ready Novice Stakes (6.30).

The Karl Burke-trained Lattaash impressed when making a winning debut at this track in August before finishing a nice third under a penalty at Newcastle. He yet again concedes weight all round but must be fancied with Sam Fielden claiming a handy 7lb.

Sword brings in an official rating of 85 after running five times but still has no wins to his name. However, he did go close at Newmarket on his penultimate start. If he can bounce back, he rates a huge danger.

Baraq will be bidding to go one better than at Newcastle last time out. He should not be underestimated for Sir Mark Prescott and Paul Mulrennan.

6.00 Southwell - Sugarloaf Lenny seeks the hat-trick

Sugarloaf Lenny bids to make it three wins on the bounce in the Golf And Gallop Package Handicap (6.00).

William Knight saddles the in-form three-year-old who has won at Yarmouth and Lingfield on his last two starts. His 3lb penalty seems fair and he could take plenty of stopping on his Southwell debut.

Fearless Bay is a five-time winner on the all-weather, including over this course and 1m 3f distance back in 2022. He needs to bounce back to the form of his penultimate start to land a repetition of his Kempton success.

Fram Castle makes his debut for Ollie Sangster after a stable switch from James Horton's yard and bids to break his maiden at the eighth attempt under John Egan.

5.00 Southwell - Unexposed Molten Sea features

Unexposed Molten Sea headlines the Get Raceday Ready Fillies' Handicap (5.00).

William Haggas' three-year-old got off the mark on his handicap debut at Musselburgh earlier this month. He looks the type to keep progressing up the ranks and will be popular to follow up as he is switched onto the all-weather for this 1m 4f contest.

James Owen's in-form Kinetic racked up a hat-trick on the turf this summer before struggling to stay the extra distance when up in trip at Chelmsford. Back down in distance, he rates the main danger.

Course-and-distance-winner Dance Time is worth a mention for David Loughnane and Brandon Wilkie.

