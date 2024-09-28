Today on Sky Sports Racing: Ripon takes centre stage on Saturday

Ripon hosts domestic action on Saturday while across the pond the Grade 1 Joe Hirsch Turf Classic features Charlie Appleby’s Silver Knott and War Like Goddess.

3.20 Ripon - Baradar, Balmodero and Tropical Island feature

Baradar, Balmodero and Tropical Island all contest in the Michael Raby Memorial Handicap (4.00).

Mick Appleby's Balmodero looked a comfortable winner at Doncaster on his last start and he can't be discounted off a 5lb higher mark.

Tropical Island looks to be the best of the three-year-olds after showing plenty of promise this summer. He rates a live player on this handy mark.

George Boughey's Baradar would have serious place claims especially if the ground eases with blinkers reached for.

2.45 Ripon - In-form High Opinion and Count d'Orsay headline

High Opinion and Count d'Orsay headline in the Race Reads Expert Betting Service Handicap (2.45).

Bryan Smart's High Opinion landed his third success of the season when scoring over this course and distance last month. He should make a bold bid as he steps up in grade under Andrew Breslin.

Count D'Orsy is a dual course and distance winner and arrives in grand form after narrowly claiming a competitive handicap at Chester last week. He would be dangerous to discount.

Another Baar remains on a workable mark but needs to bounce back after struggling last time out at Kempton.

5.15 Ripon - New arrival Creatif faces Al Ameed

Creatif makes his British debut having joined David O'Meara from Carlos Laffon-Parias, with connections paying 140,000 euros at the Arqana Summer sales in July. He won on debut at Saint-Cloud in May before finishing third at that track the following month, and bids to defy a penalty under Oisin Orr.

The Simon & Ed Crisford-trained Al Ameed has finished placed on three of his five starts and looks the biggest danger. P J McDonald takes the ride, and he can ensure a decent test.

Karl Burke's Lady La Fay is worth a mention having shown promise in her four starts to date.

International Action

The Grade 1 Joe Hirsch Turf Classic at Belmont At The Big A has War Like Goddess, who is a daughter of a dual winner of this race, Charlie Appleby's charge Silver Knott and Far Bridge clash (7.40). But that's not all of the top class action Stateside as the Grade 1 California Crown is hosted at Santa Anita.

While in France, Il Est Francais is back to headline in a Grade 3 at Auteuil in which Gold Tweet also features (4.00).

