Today on Sky Sports Racing: Four chances for Billy Loughnane at Bath

Billy Loughnane heads to Bath with four good chances this afternoon, before focus turns to the all-weather at Newcastle

3.15 Bath - Debutant winner Hopewell Rock sets the standard

George Boughey's Hopewell Rock landed a decent maiden at Newbury on debut and the form of that race looks solid with the third, Sing Us A Song, winning at Goodwood. Billy Loughnane is in the saddle, and he is fancied to go well despite carrying a 6lb penalty.

Godolphin's representative Castle Gates had to navigate a wide draw at Kempton and looked in desperate need of this experience but still managed to stay on into fifth. He should relish this step up to 1m and could be a big danger to Hopewell Rock.

Sourdough is closely related to stablemate Stay Well and rates the best of the newcomers.

4.25 Bath - Course specialist Sarah's Verse bids to land her seventh track success

Ronald Harris' seven-year-old Sarah's Verse is making her 21st appearance at Bath and although she did disappoint at the track on her latest outing, excuses could be given as that was in class 2 company. She drops back into class 5 today and will prove a major player if having a strong pace to aim at.

Rod Millman's Safari Dream was beaten when sent off the 13/8 favourite at Sandown last time, adding to his losing run which goes back two years. He is very well handicapped, and it would be no shock to see him win a race soon.

The other course regular is Symbol Of Hope who is making his 26th career start at Bath. Taylor Fisher won on him in August but that came in a much weaker race. He likes it here and could enter the frame.

8.30 Newcastle - Recent course and distance winners feature

The Cookstown Cafu was a winner on his first start on the all-weather and is a half-brother to Ashadihan who won a Group 3 on the all-weather at Lingfield. He could start to progress nicely for David O'Meara who always plots his handicappers well.

Ruth Carr's Streak Lightning came from last to first to win at Newcastle last time after overcoming an awkward start. He has a decent record on the all-weather and could go close with Rhys Elliot taking off a handy 5lbs.

Starshiba was a winner off a mark of 81 at Newcastle last year and it would be no surprise to see him win off a mark of 73 today.

Best of the rest

Judge Frank is aiming to add to two consecutive wins for the John and Rhys Flint combination - a training duo that have seen an upturn in fortunes recently (22% S/R). Rob Hornby takes over from Oisin Murphy in the saddle for this one at Bath (2.40pm). At 4.25pm, former Andrew Balding horse Rajwaan - now with Bernard Llewellyn - makes his comeback after a 700-day hiatus. He has been gelded since his last run at Southwell but could go well.

At Newcastle, Three Platoon (5pm) carries a 5lb penalty after his course and distance success a week ago, while Indy's Angel carries 1lb more an hour later for Philip Kirby. At 6.30pm, half-brother to Apollo One Space Trooper aims to build on his debut third the last day before wide margin debutant winner Minnie Wildes headlines at 7pm.

