Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe tips: Outsider Aventure fancied to shake up ParisLongchamp showpiece

The Weekend Winners team are back ahead of a huge weekend across the channel at ParisLongchamp, with a plethora of bets nominated for one of the biggest meetings of the season.

Host Kate Tracey is joined by BetVictor's Sam Boswell and Declan Rix of attheraces.com to select their best bets for this weekend, with three different selections nominated for Sunday's big race.

Sixteen runners are set to go to post for the mile and four-furlong trip on Sunday (3.20pm - live on Sky Sports Racing) with the favourite Look De Vega unfancied by the team.

Host Kate Tracey...

"I respect Look De Vega, Sosie and Los Angeles but I'm trying to find the horse that's been forgotten about, and I think that's Aventure at 16/1. The three-year-old filly is getting every allowance under the sun and for all that the ground is drying up - which is frustrating - if we get localised showers and the ground is testing we know this filly will love the ground.

Image: Aventure gets the nod from Kate Tracey

"She hasn't got that much to find with Bluestocking, she's taken huge strides forward with each of her runs with the best coming last time out when second in the Prix Vermeille over course and distance. She looked the winner a furlong out and looks to be improving all the while, so that was one at a price I didn't want to dismiss.

BetVictor's Sam Boswell...

"I'm a bit surprised that Sosie isn't the shorter of the pair [with Look De Vega]. I understand Look De Vega got the better of Sosie earlier in the season but that form was reversed in the Arc trial and the day Look De Vega did beat Sosie, he [Sosie] was stuck on the rail. This horse loves Longchamp, I've got no concerns about the ground and he looks like he has the class to be just better than everything in here.

Image: Sosie is Sam Boswell's pick for the Arc

"Andre Fabre took the same route in 2006 with his winner of the Arc as he has done with Sosie. He's lightly raced and there's more to come - I'm very, very excited about this horse's chances. I've got a positive draw as well, which helps.

At The Races' Declan Rix...

"If City Of Troy went here, he would go off even money! I like Los Angeles, as everything about him suggests he's getting better. Once upon a time he was mooted for the Leger and he's just progressed and progressed. They ran him in the Irish Champion Stakes and I thought he had no chance, but he produced a career-best. He's just a really likeable, straightforward horse.

"He's been getting to the front too soon in races because they can't lead him long enough and it could be the case that a better race brings out the best in him. His great-grandma is a half-sister to Urban Sea, who won this race in 1993 and who bred Sea The Stars (winner in 2009) and Galileo. He is bred to win a race like this."

