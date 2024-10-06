Today on Sky Sports Racing: Aidan O'Brien seeks third Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe triumph with Los Angeles well fancied

It's Arc day! The eyes of the world will be on ParisLongchamp this afternoon as 16 go to post for the biggest prize in European racing - live on Sky Sports Racing...

3.20 ParisLongchamp - Sosie, Los Angeles and Bluestocking clash in open-looking Arc

Aidan O'Brien has won this prestigious race on two occasions and Los Angeles will be fancied to make that three. A gallant winner of the Irish Derby earlier in the campaign, he warmed up for this with a solid fourth in the Irish Champion Stakes and the return to this longer trip will suit.

Sosie has been favourite for this race since winning the Prix Niel at the track last month and must be feared for his powerful connections.

Ralph Beckett's Bluestocking claimed the Prix Vermeille over this course and distance and rates a big each-way contender. Look De Vega has a bit to prove after suffering his first defeat in the Prix Niel but should strip much fitter under Ronan Thomas.

2.05 ParisLongchamp - Bradsell and Believing renew rivalry in Abbaye

Sixteen head to post for a cracking renewal of this top-quality sprint headlined by Archie Watson's Bradsell. The four-year-old arrives unbeaten in three starts this season with top-level success in the Nunthorpe and the Flying Five. He could take some catching if able to gain a decent position from stall nine.

Believing chased home Bradsell on the last two occasions and is primed for another prominent showing. She has a handy draw in stall 5 as she seeks an elusive first Group 1 success.

Plenty have claims including Richard Hughes' improving filly No Half Measures and Flying Five fourth, Kerdos.

4.05 ParisLongchamp - Ballydoyle pair Ylang Ylang and Content headline

Ballydoyle hold a strong hand here with Ryan Moore taking the ride on Ylang Ylang, A daughter of Frankel, she has been held in high regard but has struggled in her recent starts and must bounce back to the form that saw her score at Group 1 level as a two-year-old.

Content saw off You Got To Me to claim the Yorkshire Oaks and could give her stablemate plenty to think about under Christophe Soumillon.

Prix de Diane victor Sparkling Plenty and Karl Burke's Irish 1000 Guineas winner Fallen Angel must be considered in a thrilling contest.

Best of the rest

It's raining Group Ones in ParisLongchamp and the action commences with the Prix Marcel Boussac at 12.55pm. Zarkava's granddaughter Zarigana heads the market under Mickael Barzalona, with Bedtime Story (Aidan O'Brien) and Simmering (Ollie Sangster) also in the mix.

At 1.30pm it's the Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere, which sees Royal Ascot hero Rashabar go to post for Brian Meehan alongside Field Of Gold and Henri Matisse. Houquetot is also not to be discounted here for the Christopher Head team.

Star sprinter Kinross tops the billing in the Prix de la Foret (4.40pm) for Ralph Beckett but he'll have to be wary of Ramatuelle, Tribalist and the still dangerous Big Rock.

There's top level action in store from the United States too, with Juddmonte contender Idiomatic taking on Candied in the Spinster Stakes at 10.16pm. Also on the card, Charlie Appleby saddles Cavallo Bay against Warlander in the Castle & Key Bourbon Stakes (10.48pm).

Earlier in the day, Uttoxeter hosts an eight-race card over Jumps, with Intrepide Sud a contender at 1.15pm.

