Hollie Doyle's blog: Japan set to break Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe hoodoo

It's a massive weekend for Hollie who rides Nashwa in the Sun Chariot Stakes at Newmarket on Saturday and Bradsell in Sunday's Prix de l'Abbaye at ParisLongchamp.

NASHWA RETURNS IN ENTHRALLING SUN CHARIOT

I have missed my Classic-winning mare Nashwa this summer, so it's great to have her back in the Group 1 Virgin Bet Sun Chariot Stakes (2.40) at Newmarket on Saturday.

She's been carefully brought back to the boil by John and Thady Gosden after suffering a setback in the Dubai Turf at Meydan at the end of March.

This looks an ideal starting point for Imad Alsagar's five-year-old, who worked beautifully for me during a racecourse gallop last week and certainly retains her desire to be a racehorse. Nashwa has tended to take a run or two to hit top form, but coming into this race a fresh horse at this stage of the year might just prove to be an advantage.

Image: Nashwa and Hollie are reunited this weekend

It's a tough task, as you'd expect in any Group 1, with stable-companion Inspiral chasing a remarkable seventh success at the highest level and 1,000 Guineas winner Elmalka among our chief rivals, but she's ground-versatile and won the Group 1 Falmouth Stakes on the July Course last year, which isn't dissimilar to the Rowley Mile.

Debut time for Nashwa's half-brother

Watch out for Nashwa's half-brother Nebras, who makes his racecourse debut in the Virgin Bet Every Saturday Money Back EBF Maiden Stakes (3.50) on the same card.

He's a well-stamped son of Dubawi, who is also trained by the Gosdens and shaped well in a routine gallop with me on the Al Bahathri in Newmarket last week.

Nebras starts out over 1m and whilst he's essentially a very nice prospect for next year, I can't see why he shouldn't acquit himself well against some other well-bred rivals from top stables.

Twafeeg drawn to go well in sales race

I also have high expectations for another lovely filly in Twafeeg, who returns from a break in the £150,000 Tattersalls October Auction Stakes (2.05) at Newmarket.

Archie Watson and the team have always thought highly of this daughter of Far Above, who made an instant impact by winning a fillies' maiden at Doncaster on debut back in June and wasn't disgraced in the Group 3 Albany Stakes at Royal Ascot.

We're drawn on the wing in stall 19 in this 6f dash, which I'm happy with, and I'm expecting her to finish off her race strongly as I've no doubt she will get further next year.

D Day for consistent stayer

I'm charged with getting a well-deserved victory on the board for the consistent D Day Arvalenreeva in the British Stallion Studs EBF Premier Fillies' Handicap (3.15) at Newmarket.

Kevin Philippart De Foy's four-year-old has been knocking at the door this season, finishing second in her last three races at Leicester, Windsor and Haydock Park.

She does handle slow ground, which will be crucial here, and stays well too. She has a bit to find off a rising mark of 72, but she gets into this handicap off a light weight of just 8st 3lb.

Jazz out to call the tune

James Owen is enjoying a wonderful season and it's exciting to link up with him and the Gredley family with Noisy Jazz in the British EBF Premier Fillies' Handicap (1.30) earlier on the card.

She made a winning debut on the July Course but didn't seem to settle in Listed company at York before getting back on track with a narrow defeat under a penalty in a Windsor novice last time out.

This first try at 10f should be to her liking, and I'm hoping she'll prove to be fairly treated off a mark of 85 on handicap debut.

Later on, I'm hoping a drop in the ratings will see Geologist rediscover her best form in the Virgin Bet Daily Price Boosts Fillies' Handicap (5.00). A Listed winner in Germany last year, she struggled in Group 2 company there last time but the drop in grade may help.

I must admit that I don't know much about Oceans Five, who makes his debut for Brian Meehan in the Virgin Bet Best Odds Daily Maiden Stakes (4.25). Already gelded, he hails from a family that stayed well, so he should be well placed to show his potential over this 7f trip.

Weather watch for star sprinter Bradsell

We're keeping a close eye on the weather ahead of Sunday's Group 1 Prix de l'Abbaye de Longchamp (2.05) - live on Sky Sports Racing - which will hopefully be the next destination for my star sprinter Bradsell.

Image: Hollie Doyle is backing Bradsell to produce the goods again

As you'd probably expect, Archie Watson's triple Group 1-winner currently heads the betting in the 17-runner dash, though any further rain in Paris would be a concern for a colt who has achieved so much on a sound surface.

Bradsell also has the Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint on his radar at Del Mar in California later in the autumn, so I don't think Archie and owners Victorious Racing will want to risk him if they feel conditions are against him.

Rooting for Japan in Sunday's Arc

There's nothing I would love to see more than a Japanese victory in the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe (3.20) at ParisLongchamp on Sunday - live on Sky Sports Racing - and I really do think this could be their year.

Shin Emperor was doing his best work late in the day in the Irish Champion Stakes on his European debut, and so should be ideally suited by the step up to 12f. The rain-softened ground is an unknown for the son of Siyouni, but Yoshito Yahagi's colt has the credentials to make his mark in an open-looking renewal if handling it.

I'm also expecting a big run from Aidan O'Brien's Irish Derby winner Los Angeles, who won the Group 1 Criterium de Saint-Cloud in very soft ground as a two-year-old and has the might of Ryan Moore in the saddle.

One eye on Trueshan in Cadran defence

Riding Nashwa for my boss Imad Alsagar means I can't be in Paris to partner another of my old favourites Trueshan in the Qatar Prix du Cadran (1.33) at ParisLongchamp on Saturday - live on Sky Sports Racing.

Image: Hollie Doyle will miss the ride on her old favourite Trueshan

He has Aidan O'Brien's Gold Cup hero Kyprios to beat in his bid to follow up last year's success in the 2m4f Group 1, which he also won back in 2021. It's a big ask to lower the colours of the favourite but Trueshan, who felt great in the Doncaster Cup last time, will love the testing ground and is sure to give James Doyle a fantastic spin.

Can't see past Al Aasy at Ascot

William Haggas's Al Aasy has won his last two races in eye-catching style and can extend his winning sequence in the Group 3 Bet MGM Cumberland Lodge Stakes (2.25) at Ascot on Saturday - live on Sky Sports Racing.

His smooth success in the Geoffrey Freer Stakes at Newbury suggests the reliable Al Qareem will struggle to turn the tables on the same terms, even though he has a good record in demanding conditions.

A little later, English Oak's second in Listed company at Newbury tells me he should be up to landing the Group 3 John Guest Racing Bengough Stakes (3.00) for Ed Walker and Jamie Spencer. Jarraaf has been progressing well in handicaps, but this is a big step up in class.

Hollie Doyle was speaking to Sky Sports Racing's Simon Mapletoft.