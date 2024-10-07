Today on Sky Sports Racing: Yarmouth and Wolverhampton host live action

An eight-race card at Yarmouth is followed by a further nine on Wolverhampton's all-weather, today on Sky Sports Racing...

5.15 Yarmouth - In-form Tribal Chief and Terries Royale clash

The David Menuisier-trained Tribal Chief has been in great form recently winning his last two starts. He showed a real liking to heavy ground at Epsom last time out and the handicapper has put him up 6lbs for that. He has learnt to settle a lot better and if he gets a good pace to aim at will surely go well again in this Royal Marines Association Handicap.

Terries Royale was an agonising loser of the Leger Legends race however won well when sticking to the rail at Newmarket last weekend. This in-form four-year-old could be a serious challenger to the hat-trick seeker. Never Better travelled like the winner last time out but was narrowly beaten by an inform rival. He's less exposed than most and looks to get his head in front for a second time.

2.15 Yarmouth - Last time out winner Bintjeddah meets eyecatcher Starlit Spice

Bintjeddah was a nice winner of what looked on paper a decent looking fillies novice stakes. She beat a 77-rated filly by three lengths despite still being green and showed that she had learnt from her debut performance.

Ollie Sangster trained Starlit Spice bumped into the Rockfel favourite at Leicester in what were murky conditions. She was held up by Jamie Spencer and brought through rivals in what looked an educational ride. She will sure to have improved from that and will be up there with proceedings if repeating.

Charlie Appleby-trained Pearl Of Hope looks to improve in this Join Moulton Racing Syndicate Fillies' Novice Stakes from debut, being a half-sister to Victor Ludorum who was a Group 1 winner at two.

6.30 Wolverhampton - Impressive debutant winner Suite Francaise returns

You'd have thought a sister to Francophone would have been relatively well founded in the market on debut, but Suite Francaise went off 11/2 for her debut and showed her rivals a clean pair of heels beating a 4/6 favourite. She won under hand and heels from Joe Fanning to break her maiden tag and will surely take all the beating today.

Motabaah has been given three tasks in a short space of time for Richard Hannon and Shadwell. She has shown a decent level of form and could be one for a Nursery later in the season. Take A Breath lines up who was behind the well fancied Sandtrap on debut. She appeared to get tired late on and will improve for the run in this At The Races App Market Movers "Confined" Fillies' Novice Stakes.

Best of the rest

The formidable duo of William Buick and Charlie Appleby combine with Cardinal Point in a decent-looking Novice contest at Yarmouth (2.50pm), where they are set to meet John and Thady Gosden's Zanzoun, who was unlucky to finish second behind Tabiti on debut. Roger Varian also has one in here in the shape of Jowddah, who was unlucky to run into a sister of Carl Spackler the last day at Salisbury.

Bracklesham Bay is on the hat-trick hunt at Yarmouth this afternoon (4.00) and may well land it if he suits the step up in trip for the Osborne team. Liberatus got off the mark the last day at Hamilton and will take all the beating with Oisin Murphy booked to ride.

Watch every race from Yarmouth and Wolverhampton all live on Sky Sports Racing on Monday, October 7.