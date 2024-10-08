Today on Sky Sports Racing: Exciting two-year-olds clash at Southwell, with Brighton also live on Tuesday

Tuesday's live action on Sky Sports Racing at Southwell features the returning Jonquil and the in-form Kristal Klear, while Brighton has course-and-distance winners clashing.

6.30 Southwell - Jonquil returns after disappointment

Jonquil bids to bounce back in the Sky Sports Racing Sky 415 EBF Novice Stakes (6.30).

Sir Michael Stoute's charge was an enigmatic winner of a Sandown maiden when he squeezed through a gap to get up late. This gutsy performance made him odds on favourite for the Flying Scotsman where he struggled on the ground. Jim Crowley in the plate should build his confidence back up.

Shah will be a leading challenger to the likely favourite as he was runner-up on his last three starts. His form is looking strong and he is the danger horse.

George Scott's debutant Knockabaroff looks an interesting type first time out.

4.10 Brighton - Course-and-distance-winners Fighting Poet and Gallimimus clash

Fighting Poet and Gallimimus both have form around Brighton and clash in the Download The Racecourse App Raceday Ready Handicap (4.10).

Richard Phillip's Fighting Poet is two from three in his recent starts at the course and has gone up 6lb for that. The gelding is clearly in great form and can continue his good run.

Joe Leavy's mount Gallimimus is a two-time course winner including on his penultimate start. Taking Leavy's claim into consideration he is well below his last winning mark and is dangerous to discount.

David Egan is an interesting jockey booking on board The Conqueror for Jim Boyle who won at the course in May.

5.30 Southwell - In-form Kristal Klear set to carry penalty

The in-form Kristal Klear is set to carry a penalty in the Download The At The Races App Handicap (5.30).

Kristal Klear won impressively at Wolverhampton a week ago and is bidding to defy a penalty. Brandon Wilkie's claim comes into fruition today and she should go close again.

Hardman had been in terrific form before disappointing last time at Beverley but looks to bounce back. He cannot be discounted as he runs off the same mark and tries the all-weather surface he is proven on once again.

Miss Dandylion has been ultra-consistent in recent starts and looks to get her head in front for the first time. The Jamie Osborne-trained filly has dropped in the weights and needs to bounce back after a disappointment last time out.

