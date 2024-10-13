Today on Sky Sports Racing: Steel Ally and Lump Sum clash at Ffos Las in Welsh Champion Hurdle on Sunday

All roads lead to Wales on Sunday afternoon as Ffos Las hosts exciting jumps action, live on Sky Sports Racing.

3.55 Ffos Las - Lump Sum and Steel Ally headline Welsh Champion field

Sam Thomas pair Steel Ally and Lump Sum both start their second season over hurdles with plenty of promise and the DragonBet Proud Sponsor Of The Welsh Champion Hurdle (3.55) looks an ideal starting point.

Steel Ally, the mount of Sam Twiston-Davies, won one of his five hurdles starts last season and his third in the Novices' Championship final at Sandown in April will give him strong claims here.

Lump Sum landed the Grade Two Dovecote Hurdle at Kempton last season, and this course and distance winner must be feared with underground conditions to suit.

Dan Skelton's Pembroke is worth a mention as he switches back to hurdles, while Go Dante remains on a workable mark.

3.20 Ffos Las - Ito Ditto and Moveit Like Minnie clash

Moveit Like Minnie made a successful chasing debut despite only jumping adequately at Stratford on his last start and will need to step forward if he is to follow up in the DragonBet Real Bookmakers Norton's Coin Trophy Novices' Limited Handicap Chase (3.20).

The Nicky Martin-trained Ito Ditto scored for the third time over hurdles when readily landing a Lingfield handicap and looks the type to take to fences.

Of the others, Booster Bob showed plenty of promise over hurdles and is another to watch now tackling fences for the first time.

2.10 Ffos Las - Alfie's Princess and Eureka Creek contest strong opener

On a day where Sam Thomas could have plenty of success, Alfie's Princess looks to have conditions in her favour as she makes her fencing bow in the DragonBet Bet 10 Get 30 Conditional Jockeys' Mares' Handicap Chase (2.10) with Dylan Johnson claiming a useful 5lb.

Emma Lavelle's top-weight Eureka Creek has gained bags of experience over fences, winning one of her eight starts and filling the places on several occasions, and rates an each-way player under Joe Anderson.

Stuart Edmunds' Innisfree Lass made steady progress over hurdles and must be considered on her chasing debut.

Best of the rest

Group Two action is on the cards at Auteuil with the Prix Georges de Talhouet-Roy going off at 3.25pm and Nietzsche Has is arguably the pick of the runners. The three-year-old lost his unbeaten record at this track when last seen but could return to winning ways under Ludovic Philipperon.

Stateside, Star Of Mystery represents Charlie Appleby in the Godolphin blue in Group Two company at Keeneland (9.44pm).

Watch every race from Ffos Las live on Sky Sports Racing on Sunday October 13.